Art Lander’s Outdoors: Managing crappie in Kentucky’s small lakes presents challenges















Managing crappie in small lakes presents challenges but in recent years fishery biologists have fine-tuned their approach, yielding good results.

The central issue is overpopulation.

“The key to having and maintaining quality crappie populations in small lakes is to control the number of crappie in the population,” said David Baker, a fisheries biologist in the Central District with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR). “When crappie numbers are too high, crappie body condition is poor, average growth rates are slow and most of the fish will be less than eight inches.”

There are several ways to address this problem.

Controlling crappie numbers is possible with a strong predator population and aggressive harvest regulations. Also, reducing crappie populations by electrofishing harvest can be effective, but this method is difficult, time-consuming and expensive.

“We removed white crappie with electrofishing at Boltz Lake and stocked predator fish (Largemouth Bass, Saugeye and Blue Catfish) for multiple years and have seen improvements (in crappie condition),” said Baker. “Now our sampling has decent numbers of fish up to 10 inches instead of everything being stuck at six to seven inches.”

Saugeye have proven to be especially helpful in keeping crappie numbers down.

A Saugeye is a cross between female Walleye and a male Sauger, an example of interspecific hybridization, the interbreeding of two different species.

Saugeye, like Walleye and Sauger, are piscivorous, feeding on fish, mostly shad, shiners, and other minnows, but once a Saugeye reaches fifteen inches in length they also begin feeding on small crappie.

Baker said Black Crappie are the preferred species for small lakes. “Black crappie don’t have the same tendency to overpopulate like white crappie,” he said.

If targeting black crappie, anglers should be sure to fish around beds of aquatic vegetation.

The presence of Gizzard Shad can be a negative for maintaining quality crappie populations in small lakes.

“The reason is predator fish will prefer Gizzard Shad as their primary forage and not put enough pressure on smaller crappie to keep their numbers in check,” said Baker.

This leads to overcrowding and stunted fish.

“Elmer Davis Lake is a good example where we have a quality Black Crappie fishery and there are no shad in the lake,” said Baker. “Black Crappie get a good spawn every few years, and there is a strong Largemouth Bass population. Black Crappie are doing well with fish routinely caught up to 11 inches long.”

State-Owned Lakes in Central Kentucky

Here’s five small lakes in central Kentucky with developing, quality crappie populations:

• Beaver Lake

This 158-acre lake in Anderson County has a small population of White Crappie and Black Crappie, but a majority of the fish are between eight and ten inches, with larger crappie possible.

The lake’s fisheries include Channel and Flathead Catfish, and Redear Sunfish, with Largemouth Bass up to 20 inches present.

There is a boat launching ramp, with no fee to launch. It’s idle speed on boats over 10 horsepower. Possession or use of live shad for bait is prohibited.

• Benjy Kinman Lake

This 88-acre lake in Henry County has good numbers of eight to ten-inch crappie, with larger fish possible.

There is a boat launching ramp, with no fee to launch. It’s idle speed only for all boats with gasoline-powered motors.

The lake’s fisheries include Channel Catfish, with trophy-size fish present, Redear Sunfish, and Largemouth Bass up to 20 inches possible.

There’s a fishing pier and carry-down areas for kayaks and other small boats.

• Boltz Lake

This 92-acre lake in Grant County has a large population of both White Crappie and Black Crappie. A majority of the crappie are between eight and ten inches, with larger fish possible.

The lake’s fisheries include Flathead Catfish, with 25-inch plus fish possible, Redear Sunfish, Largemouth Bass, with 20-inch fish possible, and Saugeye, with harvestable-size fish present. In the spring of 2020, 9,200 Saugeye were stocked.

There is a boat launching ramp, with no fee to launch. There’s bank access at the dam, adjacent to the boat launching ramp. Possession or use of live shad for bait is prohibited.

• Elmer Davis Lake

This 136-acre lake in Owen County supports both White Crappie and Black Crappie, with most crappie between eight and ten inches, with larger fish possible. There was a good crappie spawn in 2020.

The lake’s fisheries include Channel Catfish and Flathead Catfish, Redear Sunfish, and Largemouth Bass, with trophy-size fish present.

There are two boat launching ramps, with no fee to launch, and a fishing pier. There’s bank access at the dam, adjacent to the boat launching ramp.

Jug and limb lines are prohibited. Possession or use of live shad for bait is prohibited.

• Guist Creek Lake

This 317-acre lake in Shelby County supports both White Crappie and Black Crappie, with most crappie between seven and ten inches, and larger fish possible.

The lake’s quality and diverse fisheries include three species of catfish, with potential for trophy-size Flathead Catfish, Largemouth Bass, with eight-pound fish present, Saugeye, with fish up to 25 inches possible, and two species of temperate bass (Hybrid Striped Bass and Yellow Bass).

There is a boat launching ramp at the marina. The fee to launch is $6. There is a five-acre bank access area, off Ky. 1779 (Benson Pike) at the bridge over the lake.

Small Lakes are Angler Friendly

These state-owned lakes offer good fishing and are angler friendly, with fish attractors, boat launching ramps for trailered boats, and bank access and/or fishing piers, for anglers who don’t own boats. There are also some carry-down options for anglers who fish from kayaks, and other small boats or float tubes.

Search the KDFWR website for details on other small lakes across Kentucky.

Don’t overlook small lakes for spring crappie fishing.

In small lakes, water temperatures warm up faster than in large reservoirs, and fish populations have been more intensely managed than ever before, providing good opportunities for anglers of all abilities and experience.