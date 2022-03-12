April is Financial Literacy Month, KHEAA to offer series of online informational sessions for students















April is Financial Literacy Month, and the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) will promote financial knowledge during its April social media informational sessions.

“Financial literacy is critical for students’ success as they pursue higher education and build their lives and careers,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “These informative sessions from KHEAA can help prepare Kentuckians of all ages to manage their finances and work toward their goals.”

The KHEAA social media sessions scheduled for April are:

• April 4, Smart Money: If I Could Turn Back Time, Facebook.

• April 11, Smart Money: How to Be Financially Savvy, Twitter.

• April 18, Smart Money: Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship, YouTube.

• April 25, Smart Money: Paying for College, webinar.

All events begin at 7 p.m.

For more information about KHEAA social media events, visit kheaa.com.

KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses. Kentucky Lottery funds pay for many of those programs.

In addition, KHEAA disburses low-cost Advantage Education Loans for the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation (KHESLC).

For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926.

Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority