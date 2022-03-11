Answers in Genesis receives two awards from National Religious Broadcasters for media excellence















Staff report

Answers in Genesis has been recognized again by the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) for excellence in media, picking up two major awards, including “Television Program of the Year.”

The NRB is the world’s largest association of Christian communicators. Its awards ceremony was held in Nashville this week.

Named “Television Program of the Year” was AIG’s “Hike and Seek” show, hosted by wildlife filmmaker Peter Schriemer and produced by and streamed exclusively on Answers TV.

Answers TV also won the “Best Use of Multiple Media Award” for its streaming platform. Answers TV was launched in 2020, offering live and on-demand content from AIG and its two renowned attractions, Ark Encounter and Creation Museum.

According to the NRB, the recipient of “Best Use of Multiple Media Award” demonstrates “exceptional creativity innovation, and excellence in its use of at least three types of media, including television. Its campaign must advance a specific message, and its content and technical quality standards must be done to a standard of excellence.”

“It’s so gratifying to have a national organization such as the NRB recognize our utilization of technology and the variety of ways it can be used to communicate biblical truths,” said AIG founder and CEO Ken Ham. “Our excellent media teams strive to stay on the cutting edge of technology. Continuing to receive major awards such as these from the NRB is a blessing and a confirmation that we are achieving excellence.”