Angry Mayor: Covington city employee investigated for credit card fraud, business manager resigns















By Ryan Clark

NKyTribune reporter



After appearing 15 minutes late to their Tuesday night Commission meeting due to what the Mayor called an executive session to discuss personnel, the group added a surprise item to their agenda — Business Manager Allison Donaldson’s resignation, which was met with unanimous acceptance.

And, ultimately, to an abrupt end to the commission meeting.

Mayor Joseph U. Meyer then went on to explain that a city employee had recently been investigated for “abusing” a city credit card.

“What I want to do now is to address the issue of the reports of a city employee who was abusing the city credit card,” he said. “This problem was uncovered by a city employee and raised immediately through the chain of command. The city manager immediately initiated an investigation and found enough to justify his concerns.”

He said the city manager and others met with the employee and “she resigned on the spot at the request of the city manager.”

He noted that there is an independent law enforcement agency investigating the matter.

“As we speak now, unfortunately, our hands are tied on the details because of the ongoing investigation,” he said. “There’s very much that we simply do not know at this stage and it would not be wise or appropriate to make any comments on the specifics.”

But Meyer did not mince words when it came to his disappointment.

“This case is a fundamental breach of the public trust,” he said. “It is a betrayal of the obligations of every employee and every elected official to the public that we serve. One of my principal goals as a candidate, it seems like many years ago, was to restore the public trust and we have been working hard to restore and maintain that trust through a whole variety of actions that we as a government collectively have taken … This situation is a major setback.

“The public is less likely to believe us when employees steal taxpayer dollars, no matter how small,” he continued. “From the perspective of this entire Board of Commissioners, this will not be tolerated and after the investigation and we know of the full facts — and it may take months — it will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law as the circumstances dictate. We will aggressively to seek to recoup any losses of the taxpayer dollars that may have occurred.”

He did not stop there.

“Unfortunately, this is something that we are also angry about,” he said. “All of the work that we as a body and so many honest, hardworking employees of the city have put in for the past several years has been wiped away through an act that words fail me to describe. It is appalling. So I’m sure we’ll hear more about this as time progresses. Is there anything else that anybody wants to say? Well, with that, and with great regret as to the subjects we’ve had to deal with tonight, without objection we’ll stand adjourned. Goodnight, everybody.”



