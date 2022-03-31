8th graders: Get some insight as you head for high school with free KHEAA flyer, ‘High School Basics’















Kentucky 8th-graders headed for high school in the fall should check out High School Basics, a four-page flyer from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

“Kentucky students have endured two years of a pandemic, and many in Western Kentucky are dealing with the aftermath of the tornadoes that stuck their communities in December,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “As our eighth-graders prepare to enter high school, this free flyer is an excellent resource to help them transition into freshman year so they can make the most of their high school experience.”

High School Basics includes information about:

• Credits and graduation requirements;

• Calculating a GPA;

• Reading a high school transcript;

• The Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES); and

• Earning college credit while in high school.

Free copies are available by emailing publications@kheaa.com. Please remember to include a mailing address along with your request. An online version is available on kheaa.com.

KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants, and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses. Kentucky Lottery funds pay for many of those programs.

In addition, KHEAA disburses private Advantage Education Loans for its sister agency, the Kentucky Higher Education Student Loan Corporation (KHESLC). For more information about Advantage Education Loans, visit advantageeducationloan.com.

For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926.