72 years later, the 1950 U.S. Census becomes available online on April 1 — and it matters















After a 72-year waiting period, the 1950 United States Census becomes available on Friday, April 1.

Why is this important?

According to Ancestry.com, “The 1950 U.S. Census gives us a snapshot of the country at one of the most interesting points in American history, just after the Second World War and before a decade of advances in science, civil rights, and entertainment.”

On Friday, April 15, the Kenton County Public Library will be launching on YouTube channel how to navigate the 1950s Census.

Additional 1950 Census Information:

The 1950 Census was the first federal census that took place after the end of World War II, in which 16 million Americans fought. Several years prior, Congress, seeking to help soldiers readjust to civilian life after the war, had passed the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944, better known as the “GI Bill.” It gave servicemen and servicewomen access to multiple forms of economic assistance, including:

• Guarantees for loans to purchase a home, business, or farm

• Job counseling and a weekly unemployment benefit of $20 for up to one year for veterans looking for work

• Tuition-free education, up to $500, along with a cost of living stipend.

As a result of the GI Bill, about half (49%) of college admissions in 1947 were veterans. The combination of greater access to higher education, job counseling, and the availability of government-guaranteed loans set the stage for the increased economic prosperity of the 1950s and the accompanying “baby boom.”

Ancestry.com full article, https://bit.ly/3KRoeqS

National Archives: https://www.archives.gov/news/articles/1950-census-access