2022 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky have been chosen — and here they are; event is May 17















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Women’s Initiative has announced the 2022 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky honorees.

Sponsored by St. Elizabeth Healthcare, the awards honor women who exemplify notable achievement, outstanding service in their professions or to the Northern Kentucky community, and the qualities of personal integrity, perseverance, and leadership.

“We are excited to bring the community together for this very important celebration and recognize the achievements that these notable women are making in our community,” said Mary Lynn Brunemann, Assistant Vice President, St. Elizabeth Foundation, Chair of the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky awards.

“It’s important to acknowledge the contributions of our region’s groundbreaking leaders, forward-thinkers, and change-makers — all of whom are helping to transform Northern Kentucky for the better. Perhaps most importantly, we want these awards to inspire the next generation of strong women to break the glass ceiling.”

The 2022 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky honorees include:

Emerging Leader Honoree

• Amanda Dempsey, Early College Supervisor of the NKU Young Scholars Academy for Kenton County Schools

Outstanding Women of NKY Honorees

• Sylvia Buxton, President/CEO North America of Perfetti Van Melle USA

• Amy Quinn Dye, VP Private Banking at Republic Bank

• Julia Keister, Founder & Owner of Lil’s Bagels

• Jennifer Steele, CEO of Meals on Wheels Southwest OH & NKY

Helen Carroll Champion of Education Honoree

• Stacie Strotman, Executive Director of Covington Partners

Henrietta Cleveland Inspiring Women Honorees

presented by St. Elizabeth Healthcare

• Amy Beck, VP of Private Banking at Republic Bank

• Martha Barnes, retired from PNC, St. Elizabeth Volunteer

Judith Clabes Lifetime Achievement Honoree

• Kathy Jennings, Senior VP of Oncology & Patient Services

Nancy Janes Boothe Scholarship Recipients

• Allison Jayne Reynolds, Gateway Community & Technical College

• Rachel Elizabeth Gateley, Northern Kentucky University

• Shannon Swikert, Thomas More University

The awards will be presented at the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, May 17, at the St. Elizabeth Training and Education Center (3861 Olympic Blvd., Erlanger).

Tickets for the event are $50 and available online at www.NKYChamber.com/OWNK22.

The Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards were established in the fall of 1984, by the late Nancy Janes Boothe, wife of then-NKU President Leon E. Boothe. In their early years, they were sponsored and hosted by The Kentucky Post. Since 1985 over 200 women have been recognized for blazing trails, opening doors, or demonstrating leadership in their homes, their professions, their communities, or their state. The honorees are selected by a confidential diverse group of women leaders in the NKY community.

Sponsors

Title Sponsor: St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Presenting Sponsor: PNC

OWNK Award Sponsor: Heritage Bank

Event Sponsor: Humana

Media Partner: Northern Kentucky Tribune

Nancy Janes Boothe Scholarship Education Partners: Toyota, Gateway Community & Technical College, Northern Kentucky University and Thomas More University.

Stay tuned here for more information about the winners — and the event.