Zalla Companies launches Level 4 Construction and names Scott Millay president of new venture















Long-time Northern Kentucky developer Zalla Companies has launched Level 4 Construction and named an industry veteran as president.

Level 4 Construction is a commercial construction company with extensive project experience in a wide range of business sectors.

“For the past 25 years, we have focused our construction efforts solely on projects that were to be kept in our portfolio,” said Zalla Companies CEO David Heidrich.

“We have successfully developed nearly 50 different facilities, nearly all of which we continue to own, and performed tenant finish projects in nearly all of them. It makes sense to expand our vision to offer these services for others in the community.”

Scott Millay, who has spent his entire career in the commercial construction business, has been named president of Level 4. His father was one of the founders of Tristate Contracting Services, launched in 1973 and later known simply as Millay and Co.

Scott Millay served as vice president of Millay and Co. for nearly 20 years, during which he oversaw hundreds of projects of various types.

“Hiring Scott to lead Level 4 was really the key to launching the company,” said Heidrich. “Zalla’s internal construction policies and methods were predicated on the philosophy that we would own the building for the next 50 years. We made decisions with an owner’s mindset and that paid off. For Level 4 Construction, I wanted to recruit a leader that could bring the same sort of outlook to every project.”

“Level 4 will truly offer a full-service solution,” said Millay. “Through Zalla, we already have the long-standing clients and partnerships because we do great work and minimize risk. And we do it all by keeping things simple and being transparent.”

Level 4 Construction is headquartered in Ft. Mitchell.

