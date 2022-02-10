Who Dey? Bengals fever is in the air — and at The Point/Arc’s apparel company; want Bengals gear?















By Andy Furman

Point/Arc

Bengals Super Bowl Fever has arrived at The Point/Arc in Covington.

Thanks to Jan Gilliam.

Gilliam, a graduate of Notre Dame Academy, serves as General Manager of The Point/Arc Apparel-Embroidery and Screen Print Company.

And the presses have been printing Cincinnati Bengals T-shirts, caps, sweatshirts and embroidered NIKE polos and ¼ zips, according to Gilliam.

“We’re dedicated to supplying a quality product at a competitive price to the public as well as businesses and organizations while at the same time, as is our mission, providing people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) opportunities to reach their highest potential,” Gilliam said.

Gilliam oversees a working staff of three (I/DD) clients – mostly part-time – that operates Monday through Friday, 9-5 p.m. at its location in Latonia.

“We were working this past weekend,” she said, “getting our Bengals gear ready to roll.”

The shop – and staff – cleans screens (for printing), does folding, checks products and pulls them from machines once printed to place on heaters, according to Gilliam.

The Bengals Super Bowl stock can be viewed — and purchased – at The Point/Arc’s coffee shop – Point Perk, located at 45 W. Pike Street, Covington.

Point Perk operating hours are: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

T-shirts are $15, sweatshirts go for $20, embroidered ¼ zips are $35 and NIKE polos are $50.

The Point/Arc – Apparel- Embroidery and Screen Print Company is one of four vocational enterprises that provides training and employment to adults with Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities (I/DD).

The other enterprises at The Point/Arc are: The Point/Arc Commercial Laundry Company, The Commercial Cleaning Company and The Point-Perk Coffee Shop.

The Point Apparel Company provides vocational opportunities to mentally and physically challenged individuals.

“Our revenue,” said Gilliam, “is reinvested in our organization to support other programs including residential housing and activities.”