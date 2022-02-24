Two from Newport High School selected for traveling exhibit featuring artwork by students with disabilities















Artwork by a pair of Newport High School students has been selected to appear in a traveling art exhibit that is on display at Newport High School.

Lacyann Howard and Ivan Tafolla have their art included in the “Student Traveling Art Exhibit, A Matter of Perspective,” an annual exhibit comprised of original artwork created by students with disabilities from across Kentucky. The artwork will be on display at the Newport High School Library, 900 East 6th Street, from Feb. 17 to Feb. 25.

The traveling display is organized by Arts for All Kentucky, a non-profit organization that promotes arts, education, and creating expression for all.

“We are thrilled to have two students recognized for their artistic success” said Lisa Swanson, Director of Exceptional Children for The Newport Independent Schools. “This recognition gives the students a sense of accomplishment and will boost their self-confidence”.

The art exhibit is available to schools, museums, businesses, libraries and hospitals across Kentucky each year and is typically displayed in the State Capitol Rotunda during the Kentucky General Assembly Legislative session, which runs through April 15.

In November 2021, the traveling exhibit was showcased at the Exceptional Children’s Conference at the Galt House in Louisville.

