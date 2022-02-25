Total Quality Logistics to bring 125 jobs to Boone Co. as part of expansion across three Kentucky counties















Total Quality Logistics (TQL), one of the largest freight brokerage and third-party logistics firms in North America, on Thursday announced it will grow its presence in the Commonwealth with expansions at three offices — unincorporated Boone County, Lexington, and Louisville. The company’s expansion will bring a total of 525 new full-time jobs.

TQL has operated in Kentucky for more than a decade, opening its Louisville and Lexington offices in 2011 and its Boone County location in 2012. The company currently employs about 800 people in the commonwealth. The projects will support significant increased demand for the company’s transportation services. The Lexington location anticipates an increase of 300 full-time positions, with the Boone County and Louisville locations expecting to add 125 and 100 employees, respectively. New jobs created across the offices will include entry-level and senior roles across sales, customer service and operations.

“We have had a presence in the Commonwealth of Kentucky for over a decade,” said TQL President Kerry Byrne. “We appreciate the collaboration of state and local leaders of Lexington, Louisville and Northern Kentucky to help us grow to new heights and are committed to expansion in the state.”

Headquartered in Cincinnati, TQL was founded in 1997 and provides freight brokerage and third-party logistics services domestically and internationally. Annually, TQL arranges the movement of more than 3 million loads of freight across the U.S. and internationally through its comprehensive portfolio of logistics services and network of more than 130,000 carriers. TQL has offices in 26 states, employing over 8,000 people. TQL is experiencing significant growth, with a substantial increase in revenue and number of employees.

The company’s growth in the commonwealth further enhances Kentucky’s thriving logistics and distribution sector, which includes approximately 590 facilities that employ nearly 80,000 people statewide. Since the start of 2021, companies within the sector have invested over $250 million with plans to create more than 2,000 jobs.

Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore congratulated TQL on its incredible growth and welcomed the addition of new jobs.

“With our ideal location, strong advanced manufacturing base and proximity to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), TQL’s addition of new jobs in Boone County makes sense,” Judge/Executive Moore said. “We welcome the 125 new supply chain management jobs and TQL’s expansion in Northern Kentucky.”

Northern Kentucky Tri-ED CEO Lee Crume noted TQL is a significant employer in the Cincinnati region and contributes to the growth of the supply chain management target cluster identified by EY in a recent report.

“According to the recent target industry analysis, supply chain management employment will grow 28% from 2020-2025 in Northern Kentucky,” Crume said. “TQL is an incredible corporate citizen in the Cincinnati region and we welcome their growth with the new, professional jobs they are creating in unincorporated Boone County.”

For more information on Total Quality Logistics, visit TQL.com. For TQL job openings, visit TQLJobs.com.

Governor’s Office