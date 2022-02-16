Thinking outside the (litter) box, Chuck Patton builds successful Purrfect Day Cafe around cat adoptions















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Chuck Patton thinks outside the litter box.

Literally.

As owner/operator of the Purrfect Day Café he’s taken his love of animals – in particular felines – and created a business.

“Two years ago,” said the 52-year-old Patton, “I sold my advertising business. I saw a concept with my wife in Charleston, S.C. – The Pounce Cat Café and Wine Bar – and wanted to give it a try.”

He did more than try.

The Ft. Thomas native opened his first of two Purrfect Day Cafes in Louisville, August 8, 2018.

“At first,” he said, “it was a hobby. The response was overwhelming. That’s how successful we were.”

The concept is quite simple.

Combining a love for cats – up for adoption – with cocktails.

“We had over 1,700 adoptions in a year,” he said, “that was the most in the country.”

So, Patton thought it was time to come back home – to Covington, to be exact.

He opened his second Purrfect Day Café at 25 West 8th Street, November 13, 2020 – and the magic continued.

“We had over 925 adoptions in our first year in Covington,” he said. “In fact,” he added, “we’re on pace for 1,000 this year which would be second-most in the country behind Louisville.”

Patton says his concept may be new to the area, but claims just about every big city has a cat café.

“With animal shelters,” he said, “its really tough getting these felines adopted. We’re ready for anyone to come in and walk-out with their favorite cat.”

Kenton County Animal Services, Paws Rescue in Lawrenceburg, Indiana and Cincinnati Animal Care does all the vetting.

“These services actually act as a clearing house for us,” he said, “to make sure each and every cat is healthy. They bring the cats here to us.”

The cats are in a climate-controlled glass-enclosed large room – cared for daily by staff – and are available for the public to view as well as walk in hold and pet.

“We have a 16-person limit at a time,” Patton said, “and we encourage people to make reservations before they come. Usually, there’s a two-to-three hour wait on the weekends.”

Patton said there is a cover charge of $15 for an hour, to view and handle the cats.

“We’re the new movie night out,” he said, “people are always looking for something to do. In fact,” he adds, “75% of our visitors are not from Covington proper. We have guests from north of Cincinnati, Dayton and as far south as Lexington.”

And if you prefer the Purrfect Day Paw-Stries, there’s always the Paw-Pcorn – gourmet popcorn made by The Popcorn Station – a Kentucky business from Louisville.

Tuba Baking Company of Covington provides the soft Purr-etzel – an authentic German soft pretzel, sourdough lye dipped, hand made cat-head shaped soft pretzel with rye and spelt.

As for cocktails, how about the Purrfect Meow-mosa – prosecco and orange juice; or the Classic Cat – cranberry vodka soda.

And if frozen drinks are your specialty, there’s always the frozen Meowgarita – the classic blend of ice, tequila, margarita mix, and the Purrfect Day special touch of blue curacao.

“All our purchases help support the café,” Patton said.”

It’s truly – a business with a Purr-pose.