The Frosthaus in Covington serves up yummy frozen concoctions and will debut at GABP opening day















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Tom Von Den Benken can’t wait for Reds’ Opening Day.

And he has a really good reason.

The owner and proprietor of The Frosthaus in Covington – like the 2022 Cincinnati Reds – will make his debut at Great American Ball Park.

Hopefully, March 31st – pending the current Major League lockout.

“We’re tremendously excited,” said the 59-year-old Von Den Benken, “we’ll have our Frosthaus up and running in the Hometown Alley section of the ballpark.”

That’s pretty darn good, since The Frosthaus opened its doors May 28th a year-ago.

“We’re new,” says the Reading, Ohio native, “but more than that, we’re different, and the public seems to love us.”

So do executives from the Reds.

“Unbeknown to us, they visited us. Liked what they saw. Gave us a business card and asked us if we’d like to be at GABP.”

It may turn out to be the best move the Reds made since their signing of last season’s Rookie of the Year, Jonathan India.

The Frosthaus serves frozen drinks – with nine frozen drink machines – frosty blends.

“We make those blends by mixing flavors,” says Addie Von Den Benken – one of Tom’s two daughters – who serves as Foodie and Drink Mixologist.

The most popular, according to Addie – Kentucky lemonade and dreamsicles.

And, all drinks can be made to-go with drink pouches.

As for food, The Frosthaus serves lunch and dinner.

“Our most popular,” says Addie, “the jalapeno chicken dip and bier cheese and pretzels and flatbreads.”

It’s quite the concept considering Tom had no background in the food or restaurant industry.

“I went to the University of Cincinnati,” he said, “and was an Electrical Engineering major. I worked in Health Care manufacturing for 35 years.”

But he adds: “I’ve always wanted a coffee shop.”

The Frosthaus “dream” started with an Ice House with a walk-up window in September of 2020.

“We served coffee and ice cream.”

That ice cream is a sight to behold.

“We put the ice cream in a potato ricer,” he said, “and it comes out looking like spaghetti. Then we decorate it. It’s a German thing.”

But it’s now a Cincinnati thing as well.

From the Ice House, the coffee shop – and frozen drink palace — was created.

Thanks to Tom’s wife – Luann – who did the total design.

“We seem to attract families as well as local residents,” Tom said.

“We came up with our own recipes for our drinks,” Addie added, “that’s what makes us different.”

And different – is good.

Most frozen drink bars are usually located in the South.

Not now.

In fact, Tom Von Den Benken says it best.

“Every day should start with coffee, and end with ice cream.”

It does at The Frosthaus.