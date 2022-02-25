Taylor Mill man, Shannon V. Gilday, 23, wanted in shooting death of Jordan Morgan in Richmond















By Jack Brammer

NKyTribune reporter



Kentucky State Police identified Shannon V. Gilday, 23, of Taylor Mill, as a suspect Thursday in the shooting death of Jordan Morgan, a former assistant Commonwealth’s attorney for Boone and Gallatin counties.

Morgan, 32, was shot and killed while in bed about 4 a.m. Tuesday at the $6.5 million Madison County home of her father, former state Rep. C. Wesley Morgan, R-Richmond, police said.

They said no motive for the shooting is known at this time and they do not believe there was any connection between Gilday and Jordan Morgan.

The father sustained non-life-threatening injuries when he exchanged gunfire with the shooter, police said. They said Gilday may have been injured.

Police said they have an active warrant for Gilday’s arrest and that he should be considered armed and dangerous. They said they received a tip outside of Madison County.

Police allege that Gilday forced his way into the home on Willis Road, armed with a rifle.



Surveillance footage showed the shooter wearing a camo or tactical style pants and jacket, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, gloves and a light-colored face mask. Gilday is about 6 feet tall, 167 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

The warrant against him is for murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree assault and two counts of attempted murder.

C. Wesley Morgan had told the Lexington Herald-Leader this week that he and his wife, Morgan’s stepmother, had been “shot up” by an intruder.

Gilday is believed to be driving a white 2016 Toyota Corolla with minor damage to the front grill, and a license plate of 379-VMJ.

Police warned that no one should approach the vehicle or attempt to contact the driver. Anyone with additional information about the investigation is urged to call Kentucky State Police Post 7 in Richmond at 859-623-2404.

Jordan Morgan worked as a Northern Kentucky prosecutor from July 1, 2017, to July 31, 2018. On the job, she was a member of the Boone and Gallatin Drug Court Committee and Northern Kentucky Human Trafficking Task Force.

Louis D. Kelley, Commonwealth’s attorney for Boone and Gallatin counties, told the Northern Kentucky Tribune that his office records indicate that it has never handled a case with Gilday.

“Likewise, I am not aware of any dealings between him and Ms. Morgan,” he said.

Jordan Morgan had worked previously in the communications office for former Gov. Matt Bevin after working in his 2015 campaign for governor.

After working in Northern Kentucky, she worked for the Lexington law firm of Shelton, Branham and Halbert and recently joined Reminger’s Lexington law office as an associate attorney.