Straus Tobacconist offering Bengals Super Bowl celebratory cigar — plan to smoke with the victors















The Cincinnati Bengals are headed for the 56th Super Bowl in Los Angeles, Calif., Sunday, February 13.

And should they win – they’ll celebrate with cigars.

Jim Clark, president of Straus Tobacconist is already celebrating – and inviting the public to do so as well.

“We’re supporting the orange and black,” he said, “and we’re ready for the Super Bowl victory.”

Straus – the nation’s third-oldest tobacconist (opened in 1880) – has opened its Private Reserve Hondurans for the Super Bowl run.

“These are hard-to-get, and a wonderful smoke,” Clark said. “We even have matching orange and black lighters.”

Straus two locations – in Cincinnati at 410 Walnut Street – and in Florence – at 8146 Mall Road.