Square1 seeking nominations for 2022 High School Pitch Event; top teams to receive TMU scholarships















Each year Square1 introduces entrepreneurship to hundreds of high school students in the region through their NEXT program. The students are not only exposed to the startup concepts but gain many highly valued work skills. They become innovators, strong communicators, and are better positioned to be leaders in their communities and careers.

Square1’s annual Final Pitch Event showcases the top student ideas from the NEXT program. The top teams and dozens of other hard-working students are invited to network with local professionals, share their experiences, and benefit from new opportunities. One such opportunity this year is delivered by Thomas More University.

Thomas More plans to provide scholarships to trailblazing students in the region, including a first-place, full-tuition scholarship, a second-place $25,000 scholarship, and a third-place $22,000 scholarship.

At this event, Square1 highlights leaders in the community that stand as examples of where innovation and entrepreneurship can take our students. For the first time, Square1 is excepting honoree nominations from the community for the following four awards:

Entrepreneur Leadership Award – An active entrepreneur, leading a growing organization that has achieved a significant level of success. Entrepreneur Support Award – An investor, educator, or partner that shares their time, talent, and/or to help entrepreneurs to succeed. Community Innovator Award – Not necessarily an entrepreneur, but someone who shows an innovative mindset to improve our community. Entrepreneur Engagement Award – An entrepreneur that engages in the community through education, board involvement, or other community leadership engagements.

Nominations are accepted via a simple online form found at ideastartgrow.com. The hope is that honorees not only represent the qualities described but have an interest and passion for helping the youth of our region be better prepared for their NEXT.

For more information about Square1, visit www.ideastartgrow.com.

For more information about Thomas More University, visit www.thomasmore.edu.

Square1