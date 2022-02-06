Spirit Riders, Abracadabra! two of new exhibits at Behringer-Crawford Museum as it re-opens Feb. 11















After a short winter break, Behringer-Crawford Museum will welcome guests back on Friday, Feb. 11 with an opening reception featuring the debut of new and expanded exhibits, including equine-inspired and poetical mixed media works of art.

The tandem exhibitions, Spirit Riders by Naomi Bradford and Abracadabra! by Gregg Harper will be on display featuring paintings, drawings, assemblage and collage from the late Bradford and her partner.

Upon moving to Cincinnati in 2005, Bradford met a carriage horse named Henry on the city streets at Fountain Square; the motivation for a series of paintings.

“I layer color upon color, using the image of the horse as it is my belief that we are part horse/part human… a universal theme of liveliness, strength, beauty, and loyalty.” Spirit Riders explores the physical and emotional aspects of Bradford’s fight with breast cancer and her connection between life and spirit in a series of images.

Abracadabra! is an array of images that are signposts to what Harper calls his “exploration of thought” initiated by local educators during his youth. Serving as Behringer-Crawford Museum’s executive director in the early 1980s, Harper’s accomplishments as a curator, art historian, archaeologist, inveterate traveler, and new combinations of forms in his works, explore his questions of history and spirit.

Also on display will be an expanded Harlan Hubbard exhibit featuring over three dozen watercolors and woodcuts from the artist and author, making Behringer-Crawford Museum the largest public holder of his works.

Guests are also invited to show their team spirit with “Who Dey History,” BCM’s collection of autographed Bengals memorabilia dating back to the pre-Paul Brown, 1937 Cincinnati team. Items include jerseys, footballs, pennants, and more.

The event is from 5-8 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The evening will include a meet-and-greet with Harper.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is located at 1600 Montague Road-Devou Park, Covington, KY 41011. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday: 1-5 p.m. Closed Mondays and national holidays. Admission is free for BCM members, $9 for adults, $8 for seniors 60+ and $5 for children. Wednesdays are Grandparent’s Days: one grandchild is admitted free with each paying grandparent. Parking is free.

Masks are required for all visitors and staff and social distancing is enforced. Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the museum.

For more information, call 859-491-4003, email info@bcmuseum.org or go to www.bcmuseum.org.

