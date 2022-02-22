Simon Kenton, Walton-Verona will continue rivalry in 32nd District girls basketball title game















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Walton-Verona and Simon Kenton will meet in the 32nd District girls basketball championship game for the 13th time in the 17 years that they’ve been district rivals after winning semifinal games on Monday at Walton-Verona.

Simon Kenton whipped Williamstown, 68-24, in the first semifinal game with senior guard Alexis Baker scoring 20 points for the Pioneers (17-11).

In the second game, Walton-Verona (14-13) needed a strong second half to get past Grant County, 48-44. The Bearcats used a 24-12 scoring run in the third quarter to take a 35-30 lead and made 13 of 16 free throws in the fourth quarter to come out on top.

Simon Kenton has a 7-5 record in district finals against Walton-Verona, but the Bearcats won their last two title game match-ups in 2019 and 2020. The long-time rivals will meet again at 7 p.m. Thursday and both teams will advance to next week’s 8th Region tournament.

Walton-Verona senior guard Audrey Carrico scored 17 of her game-high 21 points in the second half of her team’s semifinal win. In the final minutes of the fourth quarter, she made six of eight free throws to hold off a late rally by Grant County.

Walton-Verona shot 30 percent (14 of 46) from the field and 73 percent from the line on its home court. Carrico was 6 of 13 from the field with one 3-point goal and made 8 of 12 foul shots.

Grant County shot 34 percent (14 of 41) from the field and 88 percent (15 of 17) from the line. The Braves’ leading scorer was junior Emily Naronjo, who got nine points in the final two minutes to finish with 20.

The game’s other double-figure scorer was Walton-Verona junior Grace Brewer with 10 points. The leading rebounders for the Bearcats were senior Maggie Buerger and freshman Braylin Terrell with six each and Carrico with five.

Campbell County clinched a berth in next week’s 10th Region girls tournament with a 39-33 win over Scott in the three-team 37th District playoffs on Monday. The Camels will play Brossart in the district final at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Campbell County Middle School.

Boys district basketball tournaments

32nd DISTRICT AT WALTON-VERONA HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Grant County vs. Williamstown, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Simon Kenton vs. Walton-Verona, 7 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT RYLE HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Cooper vs. Ryle, 6 p.m.

Conner vs. Boone County, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT LUDLOW HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Dixie Heights vs. Ludlow, 5:30 p.m.

St. Henry vs. Lloyd, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

35th DISTRICT AT HOLY CROSS HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Covington Catholic vs. Beechwood, 5:30 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Holmes, 8 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT BELLEVUE HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Highlands vs. Dayton, 6 p.m.

Newport vs. Newport Central Catholic, 8 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Tuesday

Campbell County vs. Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.

Scott vs. Brossart, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Girls district basketball tournaments

32nd DISTRICT AT WALTON-VERONA HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Championship: Simon Kenton vs. Walton-Verona, 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT RYLE HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Ryle vs. Boone County, 6 p.m.

Cooper vs. Conner, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT LUDLOW HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Dixie Heights vs. Lloyd, 5:30 p.m.

St. Henry vs. Ludlow, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

35th DISTRICT AT BEECHWOOD HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Notre Dame vs. Beechwood, 6 p.m.

Holmes vs. Holy Cross, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT BELLEVUE HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Newport Central Catholic vs. Newport, 6 p.m.

Bellevue vs. Highlands, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Wednesday

Championship game: Brossart vs. Campbell County, 7 p.m.