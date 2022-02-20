Simon Kenton girls basketball coach will close the book on successful career in postseason playoffs















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

One of the area’s most successful girls high school basketball coaches will close out his career in the postseason playoffs that begin on Monday.

Jeff Stowers, who has compiled a 426-178 record in 20 years at Simon Kenton, said he told his players when the season started that he would retire when it was over. They’ve responded by posting a 16-11 record to assure his 17th winning season with the program.

If the Pioneers win their 32nd District semifinal game against Williamstown (13-15) on Monday, they’ll advance to the 8th Region tournament for the 16th time in the last 17 years.

“We’re right where we need to be,” Stowers said. “We got the No. 1 seed in the district, so I hope we can beat Williamstown and that’ll put us in the region. That’s all you hope for at this point in the season.”

Northern Kentucky teams will also be competing for berths in the 9th and 10th Region boys and girls tournaments during the district playoffs this week. Region champions advance to the “Sweet 16” state tournaments at Rupp Arena.

Last year, Highlands won its first boys state title and the girls state tournament field included Dixie Heights and Brossart.

Two of the top contenders for this year’s state titles are the Covington Catholic boys (23-4) and Notre Dame girls (21-3), according to the Rating Percentage Index that’s used to measure teams based on record and strength of schedule.

Simon Kenton’s girls are ranked fourth in the 8th Region by the RPI, but the Pioneers have a long history of success in the region playoffs under Stowers. His teams have a 29-10 record in 15 previous 8th Region tournament appearances and won the championship trophy five times.

Stowers, 67, said he originally planned to retire last year, but the pandemic disrupted the season and the Pioneers finished with a 3-16 record without making it to the region playoffs.

“Actually, it would have been my last year if it hadn’t been for Covid,” he said. “I thought, you know what, I’m not going out like this.”

The return of senior center Sereniti Webb, who missed last season due to knee surgery, was another factor in Stowers’ decision to return as head coach. Webb finished the regular season with team-high averages of 16.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Alexis Baker and Teanna Griffin are the other seniors who will lead the Pioneers into their final playoff appearance under Stowers, who ranks fourth in career wins among Northern Kentucky girls basketball coaches. The only ones ahead of him on the list are Nell Fookes (686), Bill Goller (512) and Ray Kues (460), according to career records posted on the khsaa.org website.

Stowers, who had 14 teams win 20 games or more during his career, said victories don’t mean as much to him as the young lives he impacted through coaching.

“We always tell the girls, ‘It’s not just about basketball, this is a tool that hopefully you will get something out of when you get in other situations during life,'” Stowers said. “For however long they’ve been with me, if there’s one thing that resonates with them that can carry them forward, that’s what it’s all about.”

Boys district basketball tournaments

32nd DISTRICT AT WALTON-VERONA HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Grant County vs. Williamstown, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Simon Kenton vs. Walton-Verona, 7 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT RYLE HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Ryle vs. Heritage Academy, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Cooper vs. Ryle-Heritage Academy winner, 6 p.m.

Conner vs. Boone County, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT LUDLOW HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Ludlow vs. Villa Madonna, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Dixie Heights vs. Ludlow-Villa Madonna winner, 5:30 p.m.

St. Henry vs. Lloyd, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

35th DISTRICT AT HOLY CROSS HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Covington Catholic vs. Beechwood, 5:30 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Holmes, 8 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT BELLEVUE HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Dayton vs. Bellevue, 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Highlands vs. Dayton-Bellevue winner, 6 p.m.

Newport vs. Newport Central Catholic, 8 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Tuesday

Campbell County vs. Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.

Scott vs. Brossart, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Girls district basketball tournaments

32nd DISTRICT AT WALTON-VERONA HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Simon Kenton vs. Williamstown, 6 p.m.

Grant County vs. Walton-Verona, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT RYLE HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Ryle vs. Boone County, 6 p.m.

Cooper vs. Conner, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT LUDLOW HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Villa Madonna vs. Lloyd, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Dixie Heights vs. Villa Madonna-Lloyd winner, 5:30 p.m.

St. Henry vs. Ludlow, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

35th DISTRICT AT BEECHWOOD HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

Notre Dame vs. Beechwood, 6 p.m.

Holmes vs. Holy Cross, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

36th DISTRICT AT BELLEVUE HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Newport vs. Dayton, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Newport Central Catholic vs. Newport-Dayton winner, 6 p.m.

Bellevue vs. Highlands, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

37th DISTRICT AT CAMPBELL COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Monday

Campbell County vs. Scott, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship game: Bellevue vs. Campbell County-Scott winner, 7 p.m.