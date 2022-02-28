Shannon Gilday apprehended in Madison County and in police custody, wanted in Jordan Morgan murder















The Kentucky State Police have said that Shannon Gilday, 23, of Taylor Mill, has been apprehended in Madison County in connection with the “home invasion” and murder of Jordan Morgan in Richmond.

He was located by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Gilday was found walking along Barnes Mill Road by a Deputy just after 4:30 a.m. and was taken into custody without incident.

Gilday is charged with Murder, Burglary 1st Degeree, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Assault 1st Degree, and two counts of Attempted Murder.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7.

The ongoing investigation alleges Gilday forced his way into the Richmond home at approximately 4 a.m. armed with a rifle. Once inside, he fatally shot 32-year-old Jordan Morgan while she was in bed. After the initial shooting, Gilday confronted the homeowner, when gunshots were exchanged between the two. As a result, the homeowner sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and the armed suspect left the scene in a white passenger car.

