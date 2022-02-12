Sen. Chris McDaniel: Week 6 of the state legislative session is halfway mark — here’s an update















We are quickly approaching the halfway mark of this year’s 60-day legislative session, and Frankfort was granted several days of pleasant weather in week six. However, there was little time to enjoy the sunshine and warmer temperatures as we continued to work on policy to move the commonwealth forward.

As we continue to grapple with the highest inflation level in 40 years, taxpayers have been further burdened with an unfair increase in motor-vehicle valuations, leading to a huge rise in taxes on those vehicles.

The good news is existing state law provides the executive branch with authority to right this wrong (KRS 132.485). The bad news is the governor has chosen not to utilize that authority and exempt Kentuckians from this pandemic-driven tax burden.

In week six of the legislative session we passed Senate Joint Resolution (SJR) 99. This measure will bring motor vehicle tax relief to Kentucky taxpayers. Unlike a bill, a joint resolution does not modify law but carries the force of law.

We continue to review Governor Andy Beshear’s and House of Representatives’ budget proposals. Please know my priority is not the state’s bottom line but yours. Because of billions of dollars in federal spending making its way into Kentucky, state revenues are at record levels. I am committed to finding other ways to keep more money in your pocket in the more extensive tax reform discussion. Not a single penny of state funds came from anywhere other than hardworking taxpayers. You do not work for your government; your government works for you.

Here are some additional measures we passed in the state Senate in week six of the session:

• Senate Bill 6 gives collegiate athletes the freedom to earn money off of their name, image and likeness, but also allows colleges and universities to implement reasonable restrictions. The bill will prohibit a collegiate athlete from endorsing illegal products or promoting sports betting.

For decades, the NCAA, universities and broadcast networks, and advertisers have financially benefited from the talents displayed by collegiate athletes. The NCAA brought in over $800 million in 2019, which is not surprising when considering the attention garnered by sporting events. Allowing young people the opportunity to reach their full potential and access financial security for themselves and their families is the right thing to do, especially since the NCAA and the federal government have failed to act on this issue.

University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari joined us to support the bill, calling Senate Bill 6 “model legislation” and the next best thing to federal legislation.



Senate Bill 42 serves to cut food waste and aid in Kentucky’s goal of providing nutritious food to those in areas with little access to food options. It allows local public agencies to contract or purchase through noncompetitive negotiation when the contract deals with perishable foods such as meat, fish, poultry, egg products, and vegetables if the label specifies sale or consumption by a specific date. Contracts over $30,000 would have to be published in the local paper for bids.

Senate Bill 54 sets a minimum age of 18 in order to be an appointed member of the Soil and Water Conservation Commission. This commission assists local conservation districts in carrying out their responsibilities and distributes public taxpayer funds to Kentucky farmers. Additionally, the bill modifies the nomination and appointment procedures of commission members.

Senate Bill 68 establishes efficiencies within taxpayer-funded programs. It requires the Finance and Administration Cabinet to enter into a contract with an independent pharmacy benefit monitoring entity to monitor all pharmacy benefit claims within the state’s Public Employee Health Insurance Program. It also requires the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to do the same for the Medicaid program.

Senate Joint Resolution 72 directs the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services to apply for a Medicaid waiver from the federal government, providing additional services and support to improve the lives of individuals with severe mental illness.

Senate Bill 101 makes it a misdemeanor for first responders—including coroners, EMTs, firefighters, rescue workers and police—to take a photograph or video of a deceased person at the scene of an accident or crime for any purpose other than those related to official duties. Penalties would be set for no less than $500 and no more than $2,500. The bill also requires forfeiture of the device used to capture the photographs or videos.

Senate Bill 104 establishes the Employment First Council (EFC) within the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation of the Education and Workforce Cabinet. The EFC will serve as an advisory council to the governor and the General Assembly to promote increasing meaningful opportunities for competitive integrated employment for citizens with disabilities.

Senate Bill 106 requires that every incorporated city operating as a public corporation and a unit of local government file with the Department for Local Government before September 1. Failure to do so timely could lead to dissolution.

Senate Bill 111 gives local governments the ability to save money and put taxpayer funds to use in ways they may identify as more beneficial. It loosens restrictions for local governments to use an independent consultant or financial advisor to determine if a tax-increment finance district has an economic value optional instead of required. In cases where a city or county elects to use an independent consultant or financial advisor, it requires the consultant or advisor to work with the city or county’s budget office to develop the report and determine the methodology the report is prepared by.



You can follow developments on the state budget and learn more about the legislation mentioned above by visiting www.legislature.ky.gov. Policy debate can be found at ket.org/legislature/archives. Thank you for staying engaged in the legislative process. It is an honor to serve you in Frankfort.



Senator Chris McDaniel (R-Taylor Mill) represents the 23rd District, which comprises northern Kenton County. He is chair of the Senate Standing Committee on Appropriations and Revenue and co-chair of the 2022-2024 Budget Preparation and Submission Subcommittee. He is also a member of the Senate Standing Committees on Economic Development, Tourism, and Labor; Licensing and Occupations; and State and Local Government. Sen. McDaniel serves as an ex-officio member of several Senate Budget Review Subcommittees.