Secretary of State Michael Adams reports 104,000 deceased voters removed from rolls















Secretary of State Michael Adams said Kentucky has removed more than 104,000 deceased voters in the first two years of his term of office, and that in January, more dead voters were removed than new voters added.

Overall, 3,736 voters were added in January, while 6,434 were removed: 5,514 deceased voters, 558 voters convicted of felonies, 304 who moved out of state, 37 who voluntarily de-registered, and 21 adjudged mentally incompetent by the courts.

“My administration takes election integrity seriously,” Adams said. “I inherited wildly inflated voter rolls when I was sworn in two years ago, but today, Kentuckians can be confident in our election process.”

Democratic registration currently accounts for 45.6% of the electorate, 1,622,858 voters. Democratic registration declined by 3,416 in January, a 0.21% decrease. Meanwhile, Republican registrants now make up 44.8 percent, with 1,592,026 voters. Republican registration increased by 153 voters, a .01% increase.



In addition, there were 340,131 voters registered outside the two major parties, which consist 9.6% of the electorate. The so-called “other” registrations increased by 575 voters, representing a 0.17% increase.



Adams is also reminding voters to check their mailboxes for postcards sent by the State Board of Elections.

As required by federal and state law, election officials are issuing the correspondence to the nearly 400,000 voters on the state’s inactive voter list, to verify voters’ information and to facilitate the removal process for voters who moved out-of-state.