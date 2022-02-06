Robert Prichard always wanted to be a family doctor; retiring from St. E. Healthcare, looking for new fun















By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

As a young boy living a quiet life in quiet Louisa, Kentucky, all Bobby Prichard wanted to do was become a doctor. That made him a bit of an oddity in Louisa, as only two other young men in the county were known to have made such a bold choice.

Louisa is an unassuming Kentucky city at the merger of the Levisa and Tug Forks into the Big Sandy River in Lawrence County, on the West Virginia border. It is the county seat, and today has a population of fewer than 2500 people.

Early on, he intuitively embraced the value of a good education and maintains today a deep respect for the teachers in his small elementary and high schools. He particularly remembers a remarkable physics teacher – who started each class by reciting a poem.

His was a loving family, and he had nothing but fond memories of his growing up in a faith-centered home. His parents had high expectations, certainly, for their son and his older sister. But they had teaching in mind, and his older sister did become a teacher.

But when Bobby looked around, the role models he admired were doctors, so “for as long as I can remember,” he wanted to be one of those he “looked up to” – to go away to medical school (at the University of Kentucky) and return home to Louisa and spend his life there as a family doctor.

For Dr. Robert Prichard, some of that happened. He just didn’t make his way back to Louisa.

Today, at 63, he has stepped back from his nearly seven years as president of St. Elizabeth Physicians and is aiming for the “retired life” in May as he still continues in his administrative role at St. Elizabeth Healthcare as Executive Vice President/Chief Clinical Integration Officer.

At St. E. Physicians, he led a group of 450 physicians, 250 advanced providers, and 1000 total on the medical staff.

“I am ready to step out of the fire for a while,” he said, as he can see retirement from here. It’s “just time” to make way for others.

Prichard has spent most of his professional career at St. Elizabeth, a place he loves and admires. He started as a resident physician there in 1985. He eventually moved into the “leadership side” of doctoring because he appreciated the business side and had a head for business. That, he attributes to his paternal grandfather who was an entrepreneur and another role model he admired.

On the business side, he also knew he could make a greater impact on the system.

“I’ve had the best job in the world – and with the best people,” he said.

“I’m just tired of working.” He laughed.

Prichard has an easy laugh and a steady manner that exudes decency and quiet competence.

“I have gotten enjoyment from helping create a better place to practice medicine and a better place for patients to receive care,” he said. “The responsibility of St. Elizabeth is to be a true partner in this community – it’s about health and wellness and not just about caring for you when you are sick.”

And how has he made a difference?

He thinks partly the answer to that lies in the development and advancement of physicians as leaders. That’s leaders who are truly engaged in the organization, side by side with the administration as part of the larger organization and having a seat at the table.

The thing that drives this difference in an organization, he says, is respect.

And the biggest catalyst: “Garren Colvin loves doctors.” (Garren Colvin is president and CEO of St. Elizabeth Healthcare.)

“All of us care for our patients – and we care for each other,” he said. “Everything is about relationships.”

Prichard is the father of two grown daughters. Ask him about his new grandchild, a boy, he instinctively reaches for – the pictures.

“Have you seen him?” he asks. The typical proud grandfather, without a blink of an eye.

That genuineness manifests itself into a true caring about people.

He starts every conversation with, “How are you?” And you know he means it.

“I like people,” he said. “It’s hard to dislike someone if you are trying to understand them.”

After such an active, engaged – and intense – professional life, how will he deal with “retirement”?

“I’ve been dreaming about it for a while,” he says. “My purpose is to ‘Find Myself’ – and do my best to surprise everyone.”

And how will he start?

“On Day One, I will not wake up to an alarm clock. When I do wake up, I will see what the day has in store.”

He plans to “get in touch with his creative side” and tap into that.

He’s going to read more books, walk on the beach, help people find their way – and seize opportunities as they come.

“It’s sort of fun not to know,” he says.

“For a guy who’s always known where he was going, it’s a lot fun not knowing.”