Rep. Santoro’s bill to rollback the large increase in motor vehicle values passes House unanimously















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

A bill to roll back the large increase in motor vehicle appraised values this year, as well as one to increase the penalty for those convicted of “swatting” were approved by the Kentucky House on Wednesday.

Rep. Sal Santoro, R-Union, sponsored House Bill 6, in response to a 40% increase in valuation of motor vehicles for property tax purposes this year, caused by the shortage of used cars and trucks that have caused their value to jump.

He noted current law requires that vehicles be taxed at their fair cash value, which was based on the average trade-in rate.

“But in 2009, the Executive Branch adopted a policy that defined the average trade-in to mean a higher value, a ‘clean’ trade-in. As a result, many vehicles are being taxed at a higher rate than their vehicle is actually worth.”

Santoro says his bill would require PVAs to use the average trade-in value as a standard, not the “rough” or “clean” trade-in value.

The measure would reduce the rates to 2021 levels, be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022, and money paid in excess of the average trade-in value would be refunded within 90 days to those who have already paid.



The bill also has an emergency clause, so it would take effect as soon as it is passed by both chambers and signed by the governor.

Several lawmakers said this was the number one issue they had heard from this year.

The bill was adopted on a 95-0 vote.

The House also took up HB 48, sponsored by Rep. Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, which addresses swatting, where someone makes a prank call to 9-1-1, and results in a large police response.

“This actually happened in Scott County about a year ago,” he told his colleagues on the House floor. “Luckily, the Scott County sheriff realized something was up. Deputies went to the next-door neighbor and called them. The husband came out and the wife nearly didn’t.”

Pratt also testified that since the first incident, there have been several others.

“At this point in time, a fake 9-1-1 call that has the response of the SWAT team or local law enforcement is a misdemeanor with a $25 fine. This moves it up to a felony, because most of these calls come from out of state. This will allow law enforcement to go pursue them out of state.”

The measure passed 86-7.

Both bills now head to the Senate.