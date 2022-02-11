Redwood seeking nominations for 2022 Celebration of Abilities Awards; submission deadline March 31















Redwood, a nonprofit that serves children and adults with severe and multiple disabilities, is looking for people and organizations working to shatter barriers to full inclusion for individuals with disabilities for its inaugural Celebration of Abilities Awards. Nominations are now open for the awards, which will celebrate and honor those that create engaging and accessible environments for children and adults with disabilities.

“Redwood focuses on what people can do – not what they can’t do ¬– because we believe that’s what makes us unique and empowers us,” said Sharon Fusco, CEO of Redwood. “We want to shine a spotlight on abilities and celebrate those people and organizations that have gone above and beyond to provide individuals with disabilities opportunities to grow their abilities, shatter barriers and shine bright.”

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. on March 31 for the following awards:

Growing Abilities Award – This award recognizes one individual and one organization on the cutting edge of innovative, personalized care that helps individuals with distinct abilities shatter barriers. Shattering Barriers Award – This award recognizes empowering employers who demonstrate their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace for individuals with distinct abilities. These employers focus on what individuals can do so that they can contribute to the success of the community. Two awards will be given for this category, which include a large company (over 500 employees) and a small business (under 500 employees). Shining Bright Award – This award goes to individuals with distinct abilities who have overcome barriers and serve as role models to our community. These individuals inspire us by what they can do. One adult and one child will be honored with this award.

The panel of judges selecting the award winners:

• Brent Cooper, CEO, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

• Nancy Grayson, CEO, Horizon Fund

• John Hawkins, CEO, MPI Consulting

• Sherry Hughes, Director of Strategic Community Engagement, Cincinnati Cancer Advisors; Journalist

• Jodi Keely, CEO, Lovesome Stables

• Nick Krall, General Manager, Cincinnati Reds

• Lisa Lickert, CEO, EMI Network

• Ronnie Marshall, Redwood client

• Colin Mayfield, Anchor, WLWT

The Celebration of Abilities award winners will be celebrated June 17 during Redwood @ the Reds with an evening of baseball and fireworks in the Machine Room at Great American Ball Park. Tickets include admission to the game and will be available soon. The event’s World Series Sponsor is Heritage Bank.

“We are so thankful for the sponsors that make this celebration possible,” said Stacy Cole, Graydon Law partner and the event chair. “With their support, we are able to honor those who have accomplished great things despite barriers and challenges in their way, as well as continue Redwood’s mission of guiding children and adults with severe and multiple disabilities to achieve independence and reach their highest potential.”

To nominate an individual, organization or employer, visit www.redwoodnky.org.

Celebration of Abilities sponsorship opportunities are still available. To learn more, contact Sharon Fusco at sfusco@redwoodnky.org.