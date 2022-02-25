Redwood opens new children’s library thanks to grant from Millstone Fund, still needs books















Redwood, a nonprofit that serves children and adults with severe and multiple disabilities, opened a new children’s library on their campus this week.

The new space was made possible by a $20,000 grant from the Millstone Fund, which aided in the cost of renovations including a new ceiling, lights, paint and carpets; as well as equipment and furniture.

“We are thankful to the Millstone Fund and Graydon Law for their support in making Redwood’s dream of a children’s library come true,” said Sharon Fusco, CEO of Redwood.

“We are beyond thrilled at the educational opportunities that the new library will provide to those in our children’s services department. The tools and resources the space provides will help to build excitement around reading for the children while also promoting kindergarten readiness.”

The library allows Redwood’s dedicated staff to continue to provide enriching educational experiences for the children in its care through early care and education, its preschool education program, and before- and after-school care programs for youth.

“This library is something that we have envisioned for many years,” said Katrina Proud, Director of Children’s Services at Redwood. “To have this print-rich environment and a space to really advance the children’s skills through immersion literacy as well as an opportunity to practice social skills is a truly wonderful thing.

Last fall, Redwood launched a book drive with a goal to reach 500 books by the library’s opening. While the book drive was successful, the nonprofit is still in need of additional books to fill the shelves. To donate books, click here to visit the Amazon Wish List.

To learn more about Redwood and its services, visit redwoodnky.org.