Prep Sports Notebook: Dixie Heights football team will have new head coach for the 2022 season

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
Patrick Burke, the new head football coach at Dixie Heights, is a Northern Kentucky native who spent the last seven years as a teacher and coach at New Richmond High School in Ohio.
After spending two years as a defensive line coach, Burke became head coach at New Richmond in 2017. His teams compiled a 29-19 record over the past five seasons and qualified for the Ohio Division III playoffs twice. He was named Ohio Southwest District Coach of the Year in 2020. Last season, New Richmond posted a 4-5 record and did not make the playoffs.
“Our administration and athletic department couldn’t be more excited to have Patrick Burke and his family join the Dixie Heights community,” said principal Nate Niemi in a press release. “His dedication, work ethic, knowledge, and leadership qualities will be a tremendous asset to the continued success of our football program.”
Burke, who played football at Covington Catholic, is replacing Dave Brossart, the head football coach at Dixie Heights for the last 10 seasons. His teams compiled a 55-63 record overall and went 11-9 in Class 5A and 6A playoff games.
The Colonels had a 9-5 record in Class 6A playoff games and took the state runner-up trophy in 2014. They finished 6-4 and 7-5 the last two seasons under Brossart, who was named Class 6A District 6 Coach of the Year in 2020.
All of the statistical leaders on the Dixie Heights football team last season were seniors, including quarterback Logan Landers. He passed for 1,850 yards and 15 touchdowns while also leading the team in rushing with 822 yards and scoring with 72 points. He recently announced his commitment to the University of Dayton.
The Colonels also lost the services of Evan Wibberley, who received the John Schlarman Lineman of the Year Award from the Northern Kentucky Football Coaches Association last season. He signed a letter of intent with Western Kentucky University and is now enrolled as a freshman.
Cooper girls win fourth consecutive Region 6 bowling championship
The defending state champion Cooper girls bowling team gets to defend its title after winning the Region 6 tournament for the fourth consecutive year.
The Jaguars won a five-game match against Conner in the region final and both teams qualified for the state tournament that’s scheduled for Feb. 7-9 at Strike and Spare in Louisville.
In girls singles, two Cooper bowlers made it to the finals and senior Jade Combs defeated her junior teammate Annette Nichols, 181-169, for the region title. They both qualify for the state singles tournament next week.
Boone County won the Region 6 boys team title in a three-game sweep against Holy Cross to earn berths in the state tournament. In the boys singles final, Lloyd junior Aiden Vickers defeated Ryle sophomore Dylan Inyart, 213-168, to qualify for the state tournament.
The Region 6 state qualifiers in the Unified Team bracket are champions Molly Jones and Abree Young of Dixie Heights and Anna Gregory and Camryn Smith of Ryle.
Holmes honors football, basketball scorekeeper for 50 years of service
At a recent Holmes High School basketball game, they unveiled a banner across the front of the scorer’s table in Evans Fieldhouse that honors a man who has spent 50 years as scorekeeper for the Bulldogs basketball and football teams.
The banner reads “Gary Huhn Scorer’s Table” and the long-time teacher certainly deserves it. Over the last 50 years, he has been at every Holmes football game, home or away, and he only missed a handful of basketball games due to illness.
Huhn also received a Holmes letterman’s jacket and a proclamation from the city of Covington. Carpentry students at the high school created a commemorative block for him that’s made from the old gym floor.