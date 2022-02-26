Pairings set for opening rounds of 9th Region boys, girls basketball tournaments at BB&T Arena















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The Notre Dame girls basketball team that was 9th Region runner-up the last two years will play Ryle in the opening game of this year’s tournament at 1 p.m. Sunday at Northern Kentucky University’s BB&T Arena.

Notre Dame is the highest ranked team in the tournament with a 23-3 record that includes a 63-34 win over Ryle (19-9) two weeks ago. In that game, Ryle shot just 24.4 percent (10 of 41) from the field against Notre Dame’s defense that’s limited opponents to 40.6 points per game.

The Pandas also have a balanced offense led by senior guard Lacey Bradshaw and junior forward Noelle Hubert, who are both averaging 13 points per game. Hubert is among the state leaders in 3-point goals with 82 in the first 25 games.

The other 9th Region girls first-round games on Sunday are Newport Central Catholic vs. Ludlow at 2:30 p.m., defending champion Dixie Heights vs. Highlands at 6:30 p.m. and Cooper vs. Holy Cross at 8 p.m.

Tickets will be $8 presale at participating schools and $10 at the door. All persons attending the tournament are required to wear a mask.

The 9th Region boys tournament will begin Saturday, March 5 at BB&T Arena with four first round games. The opening game will be defending champion Highlands vs. Lloyd at 1 p.m., followed by Covington Catholic vs. Cooper, Dixie Heights vs. Newport and Conner vs. Holy Cross.

CovCath (25-4) finished the regular season ranked No. 3 in the state by the Associated Press media poll. The Colonels did not play the other three teams in the upper bracket — Cooper, Highlands and Lloyd — during the regular season.

Brossart and Campbell County are the local teams in the 10th Region boys and girls tournaments. Walton-Verona and Simon Kenton will compete for the 8th Region boys and girls championships. The draw for the 8th Region boys tournament will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, but the first-round pairings for the other tournaments were decided Saturday.

Girls region basketball tournament schedules

9TH REGION TOURNAMENT AT NKU

Sunday

Notre Dame (23-3) vs. Ryle (19-9), 1 p.m.

Newport Central Catholic (21-10) vs. Ludlow (25-10), 2:30 p.m.

Dixie Heights (24-7) vs. Highlands (12-16), 6:30 p.m.

Cooper (20-9) vs. Holy Cross (19-13), 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Semifinal games, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10TH REGION TOURNAMENT AT NICHOLAS COUNTY

Monday

Brossart (19-10) vs. Bracken County (14-10), 6 p.m.

George Rogers Clark (27-2) vs. Pendleton County (17-14), 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday

Nicholas County (15-12) vs. Montgomery County (19-12), 6 p.m.

Campbell County (11-18) vs. Mason County (17-9), 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Semifinal games, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION TOURNAMENT AT GRANT COUNTY

Monday

Owen County (23-9) vs. North Oldham (12-18), 6:30 p.m.

Walton-Verona (15-13) vs. Spencer County (20-11), 8 p.m.

Tuesday

South Oldham (20-7) vs. Henry County (13-15), 6:30 p.m.

Anderson County (27-4) vs. Simon Kenton (17-12), 8 p.m.

Friday

Semifinal games, 6 and 8 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Boys region basketball tournament schedules

10TH REGION TOURNAMENT AT HOLMES

Wednesday

Brossart (12-18) vs. Mason County (23-5), 6 p.m.

George Rogers Clark (30-1) vs. Robertson County (13-20), 7:45 p.m.

Thursday

Campbell County (19-10) vs. Paris (7-20), 6 p.m.

Harrison County (20-8) vs. Bracken County (22-9), 7:45 p.m.

Monday, March 7

Semifinal games, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8

Championship game, 7 p.m.

9TH REGION TOURNAMENT AT NKU

Saturday, March 5

Highlands (22-8) vs. Lloyd (21-7), 1 p.m.

Covington Catholic (25-4) vs. Cooper (22-6), 2:30 p.m.

Dixie Heights (20-6) vs. Newport (9-18), 6:30 p.m.

Conner (20-9) vs. Holy Cross (20-9), 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 6

Semifinal games, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8

Championship game, 7 p.m.