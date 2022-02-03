Only 1,000 tickets to be sold for Point/Arc’s exclusive Weller Raffle to be held March 10; buy tickets here















The Point/Arc’s Exclusive Weller Raffle is off-and-running with an opportunity to win a complete set of Weller Bourbon, a hand-crafted Kentucky state bourbon display shelf and a set of four etched bourbon glasses.

In making the announcement, Judi Gerding, President and founder of The Point/Arc, said the raffle will run through March 10th, with a live drawing at Hotel Covington at 7 p.m.

Raffle tickets are $100 and only one thousand will be sold.

All proceeds benefit The Point/Arc, whose mission is to provide opportunities to individuals with intellectual/developmental (I/DD) disabilities to reach their highest potential educationally, residentially, socially and vocationally.

Kentucky’s bourbon industry continues to create jobs, promote tourism, and have an increasingly positive economic impact on the commonwealth, according to a recent report.

The report was conducted by Paul Coomes, an economics professor at the University of Louisville, and commissioned by the nonprofit Kentucky Distillers’ Association.

The report found that the industry was responsible for 22,500 jobs in 2020 — double the number of jobs in 2009, according to Governor Andy Beshear.

The number of distilleries also has grown. With 95 distilleries, that is three times as many as there were 20 years ago.

For online purchases of the Weller Raffle visit www.ThePointArc.org or purchase in-person at: 104 W. Pike Street, Covington, Ky. 41011