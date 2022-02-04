Ohio National Foundation gives $1.6m to regional nonprofits, including Brighton, St. E., and NKU















The Ohio National Foundation continued its tradition of community involvement in 2021 with $1.6 million in donations to more than 75 local nonprofits. Last year’s contributions bring the Foundation’s total giving to over $29 million since its inception in 1987.

Major recipients included United Way of Greater Cincinnati, ArtsWave, American Heart Association and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati. In addition, Ohio National associates worked more than 1,500 company-paid hours for organizations of their choice.

NKY grant recipients included Brighton Center, St. Elizabeth Multidiscipinary Cancer Center, and the NKU College of Informatics Scholar.

The Ohio National Foundation distributes its resources across four priority areas: health and welfare, education, civic causes, and culture and art.

“We’ve found that this holistic approach helps maximize our impact on the community,” said Foundation secretary Pam Webb. “Within each category, we look for the greatest opportunity to effect positive change, which includes fostering diversity, equity and inclusion where we live and work.”

The Ohio National Foundation recently committed to funding the construction of four additional Habitat for Humanity homes in Cincinnati starting in 2022. The Foundation has also pledged new, multiyear support for the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, Women Helping Women, FreeStore Foodbank, and the Duncanson Artist-in-Residence Program at the Taft Museum.

“Ohio National has proudly served Greater Cincinnati since 1909,” said Barbara Turner, president and CEO. “Through our Foundation, we can strategically fund programs to advance the community as a whole.”

