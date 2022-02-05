Notre Dame Academy vs. Covington Catholic annual charity volleyball benefits Emergency Shelter of NKY















Staff Report

A sold-out crowd showed up during Catholic Schools week for the Notre Dame Academy-Covington Catholic High School (Country Club vs. Country) annual charity volleyball game.

The CovCath gymnasium was filled with energy for the three-game event from which proceeds benefitted the Emergency Cold Shelter of NKY. And, given the week’s dreadful weather, the help couldn’t have come soon enough.

Kim Webb, director of the Emergency Cold Shelter spoke before the games.

NDA’s varsity volleyball team won the first set agast CCH. CCH faculty won the second set against the NDA faculty. CCH’s B-team beat NDA’s A-team in the third set.

Everyone was a winner, however, as the Emergency Cold Shelter provides a safe haven so no one has to suffer or die outside in the cold.

Pictures tell the story: