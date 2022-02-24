Northern Kentucky, Carroll County Chambers of Commerce join for new membership partnership















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) announced on Tuesday a new membership partnership with the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce.

Small business members of the Carroll County Chamber that are solely located in Carroll County and are not a current member of the NKY Chamber, can join the latter organization for only $99. The offer follows a similar partnership agreement reached between the NKY Chamber and the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky African American Chamber of Commerce, the Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati USA and the Greater Cincinnati Chinese Chamber of Commerce. All of the partnerships aim to increase networking opportunities among members as well as access to business resources.

Much like the NKY Chamber, the Carroll County Chamber focuses on promoting a healthy economic ecosystem which allows businesses and community to prosper.

“This partnership is a great opportunity for our members, as well as Carrol County Chamber’s members, to expand their networking, business opportunities and resources, leading to sustained growth,” said NKY Chamber President and CEO Brent Cooper. “This partnership continues our efforts of collaboration and unity among economics-focused organizations and local businesses, ensuring we will succeed and thrive as a business community.”

The Carroll County Chamber is also pleased to find additional ways to provide value to its members.

“We are very excited to launch this collaboration with the NKY Chamber,” said Jake Thompson, President of the Carroll County Chamber. “We are always looking for ways to provide value to our members, and the NKY Chamber has a lot to offer. We are happy to give our current members the opportunity to join the NKY Chamber and to take advantage of the tremendous discounts and services they have to offer. We willcontinue to provide additional value to our members as we look to grow our membership rolls.”

For more information on the partnership or for answers to membership questions, contact NKY Chamber Vice President of Membership-Sponsorship Sales Lynn Abeln at labeln@nkychamber.com, call (859) 578-6390 or visit nkychamber.com/membership.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce