NKY’s McGuinn, Saddler among FHK latest class of Healthy Kentucky Policy Champions















The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky has announced a new class of Healthy Kentucky Policy Champions. The awards are given in recognition of individuals and organizations engaged in improving the health of people in their communities and/or the commonwealth through policy change.

The Healthy Kentucky Policy Champions are:

American Red Cross – Kentucky Region: Sickle Cell Disease Initiative

In 2021, the American Red Cross – Kentucky Region launched an initiative to engage more Black blood donors, in part to be able to better fill the need for blood and blood products, especially for those living with sickle cell disease. For the 100,000 people in the U.S. and an estimated 745 people in Kentucky – largely African Americans – with sickle cell disease, blood transfusions are vital to preventing and reducing painful and life-threatening symptoms.

The optimal match for sickle cell patients is only possible about half the time and there are frequent shortages. A patient in need is more likely to find a compatible blood match from a donor of the same race or ethnicity. The Red Cross’ goal is to triple the number of Black donors by the end of 2025. This effort shows the American Red Cross Kentucky Region is committed to improving health care equity for the underserved Black community.

Juliana McGuinn, MPA: Outreach to Hispanic Community in Northern Kentucky

As center director at the North Central Area Health Education Center (NC AHEC) in Florence, Juliana McGuinn led outreach to Hispanic communities throughout the pandemic. The Promotoras program recruits and trains members of the Hispanic community to be community health workers. Over the past two years, the Promotoras provided valuable educational programming and vaccination locations.

Additionally, McGuinn advanced the health care workforce pipeline in northern Kentucky. She strengthened and expanded the Health Career Explorer Program for high school students. Participants learned about 25 health career options through the program. McGuinn also led the Northern Kentucky Health Career Showcase, which provides students the opportunity to talk with more than 30 health care professionals, as well as learn about education, salary, and other aspects of various jobs.

Lynne Saddler, MD, MPH: Policy Change to Address Substance-Use Epidemic and Disease Prevention

Dr. Lynne Saddler, who recently retired as district director of health for the Northern Kentucky Health Department District, was a steadfast proponent in the fight against the opioid epidemic. Saddler also served as a board member for the Northern Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy. She was instrumental in raising awareness to achieve significant policy change at local and state levels to prevent the spread of disease in the Northern Kentucky community. Saddler worked to educate community members and leaders about the realities of drug use and disease in the community, which led to the creation of syringe exchanges in Grant, Kenton, and Campbell counties. She also led her team to create the Substance Use Disorder Data Story Map, which provided valuable insights to help understand opioid use in the community.

Some 7,000 individuals have been served by the syringe exchange program. HIV testing and naloxone distribution, as well as connecting participants to recovery programs have helped save countless lives. The rate of Hepatitis C in the community declined by 43 percent in 2019, as did the number of deaths due to overdoses, and the number of HIV cases.

Bill Wagner: Expanding Health Care Access

Throughout Bill Wagner’s 40-year career, he worked to increase access to health care to underserved populations. This included establishing primary care centers in Jefferson County to serve people who are low-income, homeless, immigrants and refugees. As chief executive officer of Family Health Centers, Wagner expanded medical services in these communities to include dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, health education, outreach and enrollment services. In addition, he was instrumental in the implementation of Kentucky’s Medicaid expansion – from his influential work to develop the Kentucky Medicaid partnership in the 1990s, to the development of the Passport Health Plan, and expanding health care coverage through the Children’s Health Insurance Program. These efforts have provided health care coverage and access to medical services for hundreds of thousands of children and adults in Kentucky.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed Wagner’s retirement, during which time he worked closely with non-English speaking communities to provide testing and education. When the vaccines rolled out, Wagner was at the forefront, helping with logistics, outreach, and education, most notably with the homeless population.

Wagner’s health care leadership also includes shaping the next generation of social workers and public health professionals through his participation with the Kent School of Social Work and College of Public Health at the University of Louisville.

“These four Healthy Kentucky Policy Champions are making a big impact in their communities by serving the underserved,” said Ben Chandler, president and CEO, Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. “Our commonwealth is better off because of their dedication, innovative thinking, and passion for bridging gaps and making connections that help our citizens live their healthiest lives.”

As Healthy Kentucky Policy Champions, the American Red Cross – Kentucky Region, Julianna McGuinn, Lynne Sadler, and Bill Wagner are eligible for the Gil Friedell Policy Champion Award. The Friedell Award comes with a $5,000 grant from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky to a Kentucky based nonprofit of the winner’s choice.

Nominations for Healthy Kentucky Policy Champion awards are accepted at on a rolling bases throughout the year. Learn more here.

