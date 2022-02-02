NKY Young Professionals seeking nominations for Next Generation Leader Awards















Nominations are now open for the 2022 Next Generation Leader Awards (NGLAs), presented by Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP). A program of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the NGLAs honor young professionals under the age of 40 for significant accomplishments within their chosen professional field, as well as their commitment, and contributions to the community.

“The Next Generation Leader Awards celebrate the transformative and talented group of young leaders who are making a positive impact on the region,” said Christie Rogers, Director, Special Events/NKYP. “If you know an outstanding young professional who is working to better our community, uplift people and make Northern Kentucky a great place to live, consider nominating this individual and encouraging them to apply.”

The NGLAs recognize young professionals in ten categories. Nominees should be submitted based on their primary job responsibilities, not the category the company they work for falls under:

· Arts, Entertainment and Hospitality (visual/performing arts, tourism, restaurants, hotels, retail, museums, etc)

· Education (teacher, school principal/vice principal, coach, school board member)

· Entrepreneurship (start-ups, business owners, small business incubators)

· Medical & Healthcare Services (physician, nurse, healthcare administrator)

· Professional Services (accounting, banking, insurance, architects, commercial developers, mortgage brokers, financial planners, business development/sales, attorney, HR, real estate, etc)

· Public Relations, Media and Marketing (public relations, writer, government affairs, media, graphic designers, community relations, etc)

· Public Service and Community Based Organizations (non-profit professionals, state employees, lobbyists, local government, armed services, police officer, firefighter)

· Skilled Trades (manufacturing, construction, electricians, etc)

· Technology (software developer, computer systems analyst, information security analyst, data analyst, web developer)

· Transportation, Logistics and Supply Chain (logistics coordinators, logistics sales representatives, drivers, operations manager, material control analyst, etc)

To nominate a young professional for a Next Generation of Leader Award, visit NKYChamber.com/nglanom.

The deadline to nominate is March 15. All nominees will receive a link to apply for the awards. Applications are due April 13.

The 2022 NGLA Finalists will be announced in May. All finalists and award winners will be honored at the annual NGLA Celebration in July 2022. Details to follow.

To learn more about NKYP, the Next Generation of Leader Awards, or the NKY Chamber, visit www.NKYChamber.com.