NKY Young Professionals March 22 Lunchtime Leader Chat to feature Jolly Enterprises’ Brady Jolly















The Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) will hear Brady Jolly, President and CEO of Jolly Enterprises, as the featured speaker for its next Lunchtime Leader Chat.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 at the Jolly Plumbing Event Center 101 Beacon Drive, Suite 1, in Wilder. Jolly will share his leadership journey with Jolly Enterprises. The event will also afford attendees the opportunity to network while engaging with and learning from businesses leaders like Jolly.

Jolly Enterprises consists of Jolly Plumbing Drains Heating & Air, Jolly Cleaning and Restoration and Jolly Event Center. Under Jolly’s leadership, Jolly Enterprises has experienced steady growth, more than doubling their workforce over the past two years. A native of Alexandria, he is a 2014 graduate of Northern Kentucky University (NKU) where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship and was a member of the Norse men’s basketball team.

In 2019, he was awarded the Outstanding Young Alumni Award by the NKU Alumni Association. Jolly is member of the NKY Chamber’s Board of Directors, PAC Board and its Executive Committee. He is also the chair of the Campbell Leadership Action Group.

“The NKYP initiative exists to encourage, cultivate and provide opportunities for young professional talent to advance and contribute to a thriving region,” said Christie Rogers, director of NKYP and Special Events. “Brady Jolly is a prime example of a young inspirational leader making an impact on Northern Kentucky. This is an exclusive opportunity for our region’s young professionals to hear important development tips, professional lessons learned and so much more.”

As part of the NKY Chamber, the NKYP program focuses on three goals: (1) Expanding young professionals’ career and social networks; (2) Connecting young professionals with quality programs/events supporting growth and development; and (3) Engaging young professionals in the community with a goal to make a difference in their companies and the region.

NKYP’s Lunchtime Leadership Chat is free to attend for young professionals with an active NKYP Event Pass. The cost for attendees without an Event Pass is $25 for NKY Chamber members or $35 for future members. Registration is required and available online at www.nkychamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce