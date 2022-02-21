NKY Symphony to present The Greatest Showmen under ‘big top’ at Drees Homes Auditorium March 5















The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra continues its 30th anniversary season under the “big top” on 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Drees Homes Auditorium (St. Henry District H.S.) in Erlanger.

This circus-themed program features music from two films spanning nearly 90 years from Charlie Chaplin’s silent film — The Circus (1928) — and the Hugh Jackman 2017 portrayal of P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman.

Charlie Chaplin (1889-1977), through his influences, remains one of the giant figures in the film industry. He wrote, directed, produced, edited, starred in and composed the film scores for most of his films. Chaplin co-founded United Artists distribution corporation with Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks and D.W. Griffith to retain complete control of their respective films and producing activities.

The Circus won Chaplin an Academy Award at the first Academy ceremony in 1929. The film was fraught with production set backs, including a storm, fire, reshoots, and Chaplin’s own very public and messy divorce. The Circus was re-released in 1969 with a new Chaplin film score, and Charlie, at age 79, singing a newly composed song — “Swing Little Girl” — appearing at the beginning of the film. It is this version the KSO will screen and accompany live.

Phineas Taylor Barnum (1810-1891) was an American showman, entrepreneur, author, politician and museum and circus owner- operator and promoter. His concepts and marketing successes were revolutionary and set the stage for Broadway, concert touring and eventually the traveling circus dubbed “The Greatest Show on Earth.”

The Hugh Jackman film musical — The Greatest Showman — loosely based on P.T. Barnum and his circus was released, with music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Following the Chaplin film, the KSO will offer several production numbers from the 2017 box- office hit, with vocalists Michelle Wells, Christian Arias, members of St. Henry’s chamber choir and performers from Circus Mojo.

Drees Homes Auditorium (St. Henry H.S.)

Tickets for each show remain $35 to experience great musicians, guest artists and innovative programming unique to our region.

The KSO will adopt the safety protocols of each respective venue that are in place on the date of the performance. For those who need to stay home, the KSO continues live streaming each concert (with multiple cameras) for your ‘at home access’ for the price of a single ticket. Tickets are available online at kyso.org or by phone at (859) 431-6216.