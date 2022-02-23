NKY Public Arts Network to celebrate re-launch with free party; all artists welcome but it’s open to all















The NKY Public Arts Network is celebrating its relaunch with a big party and all artists are invited.

The Network was created as part of the Catalytic Fund’s Community Vibrancy strategy. Its purpose is to promote the arts and artists in Northern Kentucky and to help tell the stories of NKY’s communities. Some of the Network’s initiatives include NKY ArtQuest, the NKY Bourbon Barrel Project, the Picnic Table Project and the Finders Keepers Scavenger Hunts.

The Network is now relaunching as a membership community, open to arts organizations and artists who either live, work, teach, study or exhibit in Northern Kentucky.

The party, however, is open to all artists, regardless of where they live or work.

The (Re) Launch Party will be at Newport on the Levee on Thursday March 3 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. In addition to providing an opportunity for artists to meet and connect, there will be food, drinks, a collaborative art project and an exhibit of artwork done by the attendees. The event is free, but artists must register by March 1.

In its new incarnation, the NKY Public Arts Network will maintain a “Find an Artist” directory, where community members who would like to connect with an artist for a commission, collaboration or other reason, can enter search terms to see all the member artists who match their criteria.

Members will also be promoted on the Network’s Instagram account and the NKY ArtQuest calendar. In addition, they will have access to exclusive events and collaborative art projects. All the member benefits are outlined here.

Jill Morenz, director of the Network, is excited to strengthen the connections between our region’s artists.

“With the changes we are making to the NKY Public Arts Network, we believe we will have a much bigger impact on growing the arts in Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati,” she said.

More information about the party and the link to register is available here. Registration ends March 1.