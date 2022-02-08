













The NKY Forum has a tradition of hosting an annual discussion of the issues facing the Kentucky General Assembly. The 2022 edition will include two members of the state House and two of the State Senate, with representation from all three NKY counties.

Al Cross, veteran journalist and now a professor at the University of Kentucky, will moderate the panel and take your questions.

Panel participants are Rep. Buddy Wheatley, Rep. Ed Massey, Sen. Chris McDaniel and Sen. Wil Schroder.

The program will take place on President’s Day, Feb. 21, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Riedlin-Schott Community Room at the Kenton County Administration Building in Covington.

You can attend in person or virtually and register here. It’s free.

Get more information about The Forum at www.nkyformum.org

The Forum is a collaboration of NKU’s Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement and the public library districts of Boone, Campell, and Kenton counties. The Forum is nonpartisan and exists solely to foster public dialogue in the region.