NKY accounting firm Rudler PSC announces leadership changes, president’s retirement















Rudler, PSC, an Northern Kentucky independent public accounting firm, has announced multiple leadership changes. Tami Lawson, CPA, has been promoted to the newly created role of COO and Jeff Epplen, has been named shareholder.

Mike Lenihan, CPA, who is a current shareholder and formerly served as president of the firm for 26 years, has announced his retirement.

“While the last few years have been challenging for many, our firm has really taken this time as an opportunity to innovate and plan for the future,” says Alex Weidner, CPA, CFE, President of Rudler. “Mike has been a hallmark of these hallways for the last 40 years and it will be difficult to not see his face every day, but we are so proud that the firm is in a place where he feels he can leave. We’re also excited to be bringing in new leadership team members with fresh perspectives and innovative ideas for the future of our firm and employees.”

Lawson originally joined Rudler in 2018 as a fully remote employee from Tucson, Arizona, where she supported Rudlers’ small business clients with proactive advisory services and accounting needs before returning to Kentucky. In her new role as COO, a position created specifically for her, Lawson will help lead the firm by managing day-to-day operations, overseeing Client Advisory Services, modernizing technology and innovating new ways to help clients automate their systems and create efficiencies.

“When I started at Rudler in 2018, I was immediately impressed by the culture, the people, and the great work done for clients,” said Lawson. “As I continued to grow over the past 4 years, I was interested in the operations side of the firm, and leadership agreed that it was a perfect fit for me. I am so thankful that the firm created the position of COO to provide me with an opportunity to assist Alex with running the firm, and I am excited to be a part of Rudler’s bright future.”

Epplen started at Rudler in November 2000 upon graduation from Northern Kentucky University. When he joined the firm there were only 13 employees – today Rudler has grown to more than 50. During that time, Epplen lead the Accounting and Auditing department with a focus on the construction, manufacturing, and not-for-profit sectors.

“Early on in life, I put my career on the backburner to focus on my main priority, my family,” said Epplen. “Because of that, I never thought becoming a shareholder was possible but leadership here at Rudler understood my desire to continue to grow as a professional and become a leader. I look forward to supporting younger staff members by providing them with the opportunities they need to excel, like those before did for me. I may not have the typical career path of a Shareholder but I bring a different perspective to the table, which will allow me to continue to help Rudler evolve as a firm.”

After 26 years as president of Rudler and more than 40 years with the firm, Lenihan has announced his retirement for June 2022. As President, Lenihan worked with his team to shape Rudler into a business that remains consistent, innovative and adaptive to meet the needs of clients, employees and the environment. While he recently spent more time collaborating with clients and dedicating his time to supporting them, he knows that now is the time to retire.

“It is time to start the new chapter of my life to focus on the other things I’m incredibly passionate about – serving on the board of BeConcerned, a nonprofit in Northern Kentucky, spending time with my family, and golfing.” said Lenihan. “As with any journey, there is always an end but I am proud of what we have built and know that there is no limit to the future success of the firm. I am leaving it in great hands, and I can’t wait to see where Rudler goes from here.”

Rudler, PSC is a private, full-service accounting, tax, compliance and business management advisory firm for closely-held businesses, individuals and families. For more information about Rudler, PSC and the leadership team, please visit www.Rudler.cpa.

