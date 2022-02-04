NKU’s School of Arts to present regional premiere of ‘The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical’















Northern Kentucky University’s School of the Arts continues its 21/22 Theatre & Dance season with the regional premiere of “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” a musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s bestselling book, running from Feb. 25 through March 6 at NKU’s Corbett Theatre.

● What: “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” by Joe Tracz

● When: Feb. 25 – March 6, 2022

● Where: NKU Corbett Theatre

● Tickets: nku.edu/tickets or (859) 572-5464

As a son of Poseidon, Percy has newly discovered powers he can’t control and mythological monsters and Greek gods on his trail. Zeus’ master lightning bolt has been stolen and Percy is the prime suspect. Now, he and his friends must embark on an epic quest to find Zeus’ missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods. This dynamic musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s bestselling book is an action-packed, mythical adventure that will thrill everyone in the family.

The NKU cast features Ellie Bennett, Megan Carlson, Gabby Casto, Arianna Catalano, Ezra Crist, Zachary Farmer, Jeremiah Jackson, Jeshaun Jackson, Chris Monell, Ellie O’Hara, Field Oldham, and Alex Simpson. Understudies: Rachel Gardner, Chloe Hedrick, Nick Rohr, Tre Taylor. The show is directed by Jamey Strawn. Other creative team members include Damon Stevens (Music Director), Andrea Tutt (Choreographer) and Jensen Bowman (Stage Manager).

Health & Safety Guidelines

With safety in mind, SOTA is moving to touchless mobile ticketing and print-at-home options. If you do not have a mobile device or home printing capabilities, please call the Box Office (859) 572-5464 for alternative options.

All sales will be credit card only to create a “touchless” payment environment for improved health and safety of our guests.

NKU is following all CDC and government guidelines, and continues to monitor the COVID situation. Masks are required indoors on campus for all guests, vaccinated and unvaccinated. Actors undergo routine COVID-19 testing in order to perform without a face mask and to ensure safety of our guests. Visit nku.edu/covid19 for more information.