NKU expects SAC approval of new master’s program for fall, first in KY, in cardiovascular profusion















The Northern Kentucky University College of Health and Human Services has announced a new Master of Science in Cardiovascular Perfusion degree program, a first in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, pending approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

The program recently received approval from the Kentucky Council of Postsecondary Education.

“I am extremely excited about the launch of this new graduate program – one of only nine graduate programs in the United States,” said Dr. Dale Stephenson, dean of the College of Health and Human Services. “Not only will it enhance and elevate the portfolio of health-related academic offerings in the college and at NKU, it will address the acute need for licensed perfusionists in our region.”

A cardiovascular perfusionist is an essential member of the cardiac surgical team who specializes in operating extracorporeal circulation equipment to support the patient during an open-heart surgery or other medical procedures that necessitate artificial circulatory support.

Students in the program will learn how to safely operate and maintain patient circulatory and respiratory function with the use of the heart-lung machine and other cardiopulmonary assist devices. Students will also learn how to safely monitor patient diagnostics, maintain homeostasis during surgery, introduce proper cardiovascular support medications and manage blood loss and anticoagulation.

Students will begin taking classes in the new program in the fall of 2022.

To learn more about programs in the College of Health and Human Services, visit its website by clicking here.

To learn more about the new M.S. in Cardiovascular Perfusion, click here or email at perfusion@nku.edu.

