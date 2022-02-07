News briefs: SCORE seeks business mentors, Dayton filling board vacancies, Water District names officers















SCORE looking for business mentors



SCORE Greater Cincinnati has an immediate need for experienced business professionals to mentor small business owners.



SCORE is having a virtual information session Feb. 17 at 3 p.m. for potential volunteers. The 30-minute session will provide an overview of the organization and volunteer expectations. Registration is available with this link.

“It’s an extremely rewarding experience,” said Bill DiGrezio, a retired, Hebron, Ky. resident and SCORE mentor since 2007. “You simply need to be a good listener and be willing to use your business experience to help.”



During the past 50 years, the local SCORE chapter has assisted thousands of local, small business owners. Requests for a free business mentor have increased by 25 percent year over year.



SCORE Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana Chapter is a nonprofit organization with approximately 100 experienced volunteers who offer free mentoring in all aspects of business development and operations. The chapter offers low-cost educational seminars and maintains an extensive library of business briefs and online webinars. SCORE is the oldest and largest free business mentoring organization in the US with over 12,000 volunteers nationwide who are motivated to give back to their local communities through their support of small business.

Dayton seeking to fill board vacancies

The City of Dayton is seeking passionate community members to serve on city boards. There are currently multiple vacancies available. Call City Administrator Jay Fossett at 859-491-1600 or email jfossett@daytonky.com for more information.

Available positions include:

• Main Street Board (2)

• Housing Authority Board (1)

• Board of Adjustment (2)

• Board of Architectural Review (1)

• Ethics Board (2)

For more information about these boards click here.

NKY Water District elects officers

The Northern Kentucky Water District has completed its annual election of Board officers.

Joseph J. Koester was elected to serve as Chair of the Board. Koester was appointed to the Board in June 2016 and is the retired president of Herzog Jewelers in Fort Mitchell.

“I’m pleased to again have the opportunity to represent Kenton County,” said Koester. “During my tenure, this Board has accomplished a great deal. I look forward to continuing to help the District excel.”

Fred A. Macke, Jr. was elected to serve as Board Vice-Chair. Macke was originally appointed to the Board in September of 2004 and is a Brokerage Senior Vice President and Principal for the Cincinnati office of Colliers International.

Jody R. Lange was elected Secretary of the Board. Lange was appointed to the Board in September 2019 and is Accounting Manager for Used-Car-Parts.com, Inc. in Fort Wright.