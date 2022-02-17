News briefs: Church youth pack kits for needy, police training, ribbon-cutting, and people . . .















Church organizes food pantry drive

The youth of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from around the region gathered at its Hebron building this week to assemble more than 150 kits of toiletries and non-food items they had collected for a local food pantry.

They had collected more than 2,500 pounds of toiletries to be distributed to needy families struggling with food insecurities — and the need for basic medical and hygienic supplies. The pandemic has increased requests for hygienic supplies.

“One of God’s greatest gifts and one of life’s choicest blessings is the laugh of a child,” said Brent Greenhalgh, president of the church. “We hope with this contribution a few more precious children will continue to laugh and smile.”

Police training graduates

Four Newport law enforcement officers were among 23 who graduated the basic training academy of Kentucky’s Criminal Justice Training. They dedicated themselves to 20 weeks of extensive training that includes technology training, legal information, patrol procedures, physical training, firearms, cultural awareness, criminal investigations — and more.

The local graduates in Class 523 are:

• Connor T. Bleser

Newport Police Department

• Joe W. Ganns III

Newport Police Department

• Patrick A. Reynolds

Newport Police Department

• Trevor A. Ripberger

Newport Police Department

People on the move

• David Kramer, chair of DBL Law’s Litigation practice group, has been named the #1 lawyer in the Top 10 list of 2022 Kentucky Super Lawyers. He is a member of the Crestview Hills City Council and serves on the Lakeside

Park/Crestview Hills Police Authority Board and is current President of the Salmon P. Chase Inn of Court.

• Anna Wright has joined the Prysmian Group, formerly General Cable, as vice president of marketing and external communications for North America. She was senior director of strategic communications for NKU most recently and co-anchored WKRC-TV’s “Good Morning Cincinnati from 2005-09. She lives in Bellevue with her husband Kevin and two children. . .

First Financial ribbon-cutting

First Financial Bank opened its new facility in Covington Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting. See story here.

Covington Mayor Joseph Meyer and First Financial Bank President Archie Brown spoke at the ribbon-cutting at the 6th and Madison financial center.

Here the photos from the event: