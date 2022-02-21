Newport Aquarium to offer free tuition and more to all employees who pursue more education, from day one















Herschend Enterprises, Newport Aquarium’s parent company and the nation’s largest privately-owned themed attractions corporation, has announced it will cover 100% of tuition, fees, and books for its 11,000 employees who choose to pursue further education.

The significant investment in employee education will be made through Herschend’s GROW U. The program aims to make it exponentially easier for employees at all levels to pursue their personal and professional dreams through education.

Herschend’s GROW U. officially launches February 24, 2022, for all seasonal, part-time, and full-time employees across its 25 US attractions including at Newport Aquarium.

“Herschend’s GROW U. is not only a significant and transformational investment in our employee’s growth but also our love culture in action,” said Andrew Wexler, CEO of Herschend Enterprises. “Herschend is rooted in love – it’s evident at every Herschend property, every day –in the way we treat and support each other, how we Create Memories Worth Repeating for guests, and most importantly, how we care for our employees.”

“We have so many team members pursuing their dreams while working at the aquarium and that makes them stronger employees,” said Rebecca Foster, Executive Director of Newport Aquarium. “We’re so proud of their hard work in taking care of our guests and their own bright futures so we’re thrilled to be rewarding that hard work with this great new education benefit.”

HOW IT WORKS

Herschend’s GROW U. offers 11,000 eligible seasonal, part-time and full-time employees and hosts more than 100 fully-funded (100% free) diploma, degree and certificate programs across 30 learning partners in Guild’s Learning Marketplace, including programs in high-demand fields such as business administration and leadership, culinary, finance, technology and marketing.

Additionally, the company will provide partial funding, up to $5,250/year, for 150 additional programs in fields including hospitality, engineering, human resources and art design.

Herschend Enterprises selected Guild Education, the nation’s leading education and upskilling platform, to power Herschend’s GROW U. because of their strong reputation for connecting employers and high-value learning providers to create opportunities for America’s workforce.

JOB OPPORTUNITIES AT THE AQUARIUM

Individuals interested in working at Newport Aquarium can apply for open positions by visiting NewportAquarium.com/Careers.