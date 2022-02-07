Natalie Deering: An interview with New York Times best-selling author of Happy Days, Gabby Bernstein















Gabby Bernstein is a #1 New York Times best-selling author, motivational speaker, spiritual leader, and host of the Dear Gabby podcast. Gabby is the author of nine books, including The Universe Has Your Back, Super Attractor, and her newest book, Happy Days: The Guided Path from Trauma to Profound Freedom and Inner Peace, to be released February 22. In her new book, she courageously opens up about her own personal struggles with trauma and provides the tools that have helped her heal along the way. In our interview, Gabby shares about her inspiration for the book, her hopes for the readers, and her message that anyone who has experienced trauma can find happiness, too.

What inspired you to write the book, Happy Days?

The book is inspired by my own life story. It’s an intimate look at how I overcame trauma, and found happiness on the other side of fear. As a spiritual teacher, I felt some degree of shame when I realized that my usual toolbox — meditation, prayer, mantras, etcetera — couldn’t work on their own anymore. To overcome what I was facing, I had to get humble, dig deep, and accept guidance from sources that I’d never leaned on before. Now, I’m happier than I’ve ever been.

I want everyone who’s experienced trauma to know that they can find happiness, too. And I want to empower everyone who needs help to find it — in whatever form that comes. There should be no stigma around healing from trauma, whether that includes medication, therapy, or reexamining our most intimate relationships. In this book I help readers free themselves from shame, so that they can feel safe and grounded as they do the deep healing work that’s outlined in its pages.

How will the book be beneficial to the reader?

This book is my gift to anyone who’s endured trauma, with a big “T” or a little “t.” The subtitle of Happy Days is “A Guided Path from Trauma to Profound Freedom and Inner Peace …” and that’s just what this book is. It’s a roadmap out of despair. The reader will feel me holding their hand tightly on every step of their journey back to peace. I infused every word of this book with love.

In the book you talk about healing trauma and freeing oneself from fear and anxiety. What are some tools that worked for you in regards to your own healing journey?

The book breaks down the nine spiritual and therapeutic tools I used to break free from anxiety and heal trauma. These range from EFT/Tapping to Internal Family Systems therapy to simple bodywork techniques that you can use at home. I have some beautiful meditations and prayers in the book as well. I want my readers to feel deeply held and supported as they take the Happy Days journey, so I’m also creating a resource page for anyone who reads the book. It will be live soon at DearGabby.com, and it will have free guided meditations, links to therapeutic healing resources, and more.

What is the greatest lesson you learned from reading this book that you didn’t know when you wrote the book?

It’s funny you should ask that, because oftentimes I forget what I write! I get in such a zone, and I’m channeling. But when I read it back, I think: “Wow, Gabby — that’s some good stuff!” 😉 I had a beautiful experience working on Happy Days through all its iterations. Every time I experienced this book as a reader, I truly felt the love and hope coming off its pages. I was so moved to think about my future reader experiencing the same thing. My prayer is that this book provides hope and healing for anyone who needs it. I am so psyched that it will finally be out in the world on February 22, 2022!!

You can order your copy of Happy Days at DearGabby.com and anywhere else books are sold.

Natalie Deering is a mental health therapist and owner of ND Wellness Psychological Services in Northern Kentucky. Visit her website at www.ndwellnessservices.com.