Memorial services for William Pfefferman, addiction recovery advocate, former pro-boxer, set this evening















Memorial Services are set for William Pfefferman, a former pro boxer and respected addiction recovery specialist, who overcame his own struggles with alcohol and drugs to lead the fight against the opioid crisis in Kentucky. Pfefferman was found dead Monday in Covington. He was 56.

Pfefferman was the Managing Director at HOPE (Helping Other People Evolve) Re-Entry and Recovery in Covington. After working 60-plus hour weeks, he would sometimes spend his weekends traveling across the state delivering doses of the life-saving overdose treatment Narcan to remote communities and providing free training along with KORE, the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort. Big Will’s work was never done.

“He made himself available 24-7 to me if I came across anyone who needed help,” said Captain Paul Kunkel of Newport Police. The two had joined forces on several projects in recent years after being on opposite sides of the law when they were in their 20s. Then Officer Kunkel had chased and arrested Pfefferman and thirty years later, they were working together to save lives.

“Will’s story is an incredible journey,” Kunkel said. “He carried an incredible amount of weight on his own soul while lifting others up so they could find theirs.”

Former LA Times reporter and author Sam Quinones profiled Pfefferman in his new book, The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth.

“I’m crushed to hear that my friend William Pfefferman died,” Quinones wrote on his Facebook page. “He had a big baritone voice and a friendly manner that contrasted mightily with the war stories he told me of his felonious younger years, robbing dealers and brawling with cops.”

Pfefferman was more successful with his bouts in the boxing ring. He became a professional fighter in 1990 and became a Golden Glove champion fighting under the name Billy Walker. His career spanned about five years and included a stint as a sparring partner for world-class boxers at promoter Don King’s training facility.

But during that time, Will also was fighting alcoholism and addiction. Later, he would suffer three overdoses.

“I was once on life support for four days,” Pfefferman said in an interview with documentary filmmaker Steve Oldfield in 2019. “I was a vegetable laying there in a coma and by the grace of God, I snapped out of it smarter than ever.”

Pfefferman sought treatment and joined Alcoholics Anonymous. In recent years, he traveled across the region visiting AA meetings and sharing his story as a motivational speaker.

“I could tell that he was a changed man,” said Beth Henley Saitta, a childhood friend from Pfefferman’s years growing up in Bellevue. “I truly believe that the Lord changed him. He was able to bury the old man and became a new creation in Christ,” Henley Saitta said.

The staff at the Kenton County Jail also noticed the change in their former inmate and hired him to navigate a new recovery program while he was still on parole.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is that I was the only parolee in the whole United States – just me – with keys to a maximum security facility,” Pfefferman said.

“Will Pfefferman was a remarkable man with a big heart who truly lived his purpose,” said Jerry Trimble, a Newport native who became an international kickboxing champion, Hollywood actor and motivational speaker. “Will’s passion for helping those who struggled with life and addiction was undeniable. He became a role model to so many, and even in the most challenging times, he did whatever he could to make a difference to those who needed help,” Trimble said.

“I was proud to call him a friend,” said Oldfield. “Will was incredibly generous and commanded the respect of everyone I saw him interact with – from Governor Bevin to a tough 20-something recovering addict just out of jail.”

Pfefferman was always trying to make it easier for recently released inmates re-starting their lives like he had done. One of his last Facebook posts was typical of his never-ending mission to help:

Gentleman coming out of Kenton co jail and going to GLC, in need of sz11 shoes, 34/32 jeans, Xl shirt If anyone could help it would be appreciated. Facebook post January 27, 2022 6:35AM

“I used to be a taker. I’m a giver today,” Pfefferman said.

“Will fought the good fight and gave back to his community 100 fold,” Henley Saitta said.

Pfefferman is survived by his wife Lisa Pfefferman, his father Dave Pfefferman, brother Anthony, sister Tracy Pfefferman Bowling, step-brother James McFarland and children Jessica Roberts and a son.

He also had two step children, Mia Lewis and Alicia Gregory and was grandfather to Kylie, Brennan, Madelyn, Dixie, Paris and Cannon. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Cioffi.

Funeral arrangements are set for Friday, February 11 at Don Catchen and Sons Funeral Home at 3525 Dixie Hwy. in Elsmere, from 5-7 p.m.