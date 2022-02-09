meetNKY seeks resident input to aid in developing vision, responsibilities for destination strategic plan















meetNKY — Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitors Bureau — has launched a resident survey as part of their destination strategic planning process to propel Northern Kentucky forward. The strategic plan will guide the organization’s vision and responsibilities in support of tourism in the NKY.

Nearly half of all visitors come to Northern Kentucky to visit friends and family, making the voice of residents a valuable component of improving the visitor experience as our region looks ahead to 2030. Alongside a destination inventory and immersion tour with selected consultant Streetsense, the process includes a series of focus groups with regional stakeholders and input from locals.

“Tourism demand for Northern Kentucky was at an epic clip from 2017–2019, growing double digits each year,” said Julie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of meetNKY. “We are focused on continuing that growth trajectory coming out of the pandemic and identifying projects that could be transformative for the destination as we work with the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and NKY Tri-ED on building a best class place to live, work and play”.

To gather as many resident voices as possible and gauge local sentiment, an advisory committee has been developed to focus on promoting the public survey to residents across Northern Kentucky’s three primary counties — Boone, Kenton and Campbell — as well as targeted outreach to key NKY tourism markets — hotels, restaurants, sports, attractions and outdoors. The Northern Kentucky metro region is comprised of 400,000 residents.

NKY residents are invited to play an active role in elevating NKY’s tourism brand by sharing their thoughts online in the meetNKY resident survey. The survey link will be open thru February 28.

For more information visit meetnky.com.

