March Eggs ‘N Issues to feature discussion of economic impact of bourbon business in region















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will host its monthly Eggs ‘N Issues on Tuesday, March 8, at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South located at 1379 Donaldson Road in Erlanger.

Eggs ‘N Issues: Bourbon Business in Kentucky will feature an update on The B-Line, the collection of craft distilleries, bourbon bars, and bourbon-centric restaurants that is Northern Kentucky’s bourbon trail. Join the NKY Chamber from 7:30 to 9 a.m. to learn more about how The B-Line contributes to community and statewide placemaking as well as the industry’s economic impact in the Northern Kentucky region.

Scheduled speakers include:

• Richard Dickmann is the owner of Smoke Justis, a sports bar in the Roebling Point District of Covington that specializes in smoked meats and smooth bourbon. The restaurant offers more than 500 bourbon labels and special single barrel releases and is part of Northern Kentucky’s The B-Line bourbon experience. • Adam Johnson is the Senior Director of Kentucky Bourbon Trail® Experiences and has seen the bourbon industry grow into a global phenomenon. Since 2012, he has helped to increase visitors, member distilleries and tourism throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky. • Julie Kirkpatrick, CDME, is the President and CEO of meetNKY and is responsible for economic development throughout Northern Kentucky through meetings, events and visitor expenditures. Kirkpatrick has been in the tourism industry for more than 20 years and is a Certified Tourism Ambassador, Executive Bourbon Steward and Certified Destination Management Executive. She is also the creator of The B-Line, the region’s bourbon tourism initiative.

“Kentucky and bourbon are essentially synonymous,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “Since its inception, The B-Line has helped to establish Northern Kentucky as a must-visit destination for bourbon culture, driving economic impact and growth to businesses throughout the region.”

Eggs ‘N Issues: Bourbon Business in Kentucky will begin with registration, breakfast and networking from 7:30 to 7:55 a.m. The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9 a.m. Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members, $50 for future members, and free for those with the NKYP Event Pass. Pre-registration is required online at www.NKYChamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce