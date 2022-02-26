Long-time Northern Kentucky design firm Hub+Weber Architects unveils new brand identity















Hub+Weber Architects, an architecture, interior design, and master planning firm headquartered in Covington, has unveiled a new brand identity reflecting the firm’s current philosophy, mission, and values.

Founded in 1973, Hub+Weber has completed projects all over the eastern half of the country.

Jim Guthrie, who assumed sole ownership in 2020 and is the firm’s third owner, has been with Hub+Weber since 1991. Under his management, the Hub+Weber renewed its focus on design, added Interior Design as part of their expanded services, and extended their project base to northern Cincinnati and southcentral Kentucky last year.

Along with the change in ownership, Hub+Weber has been considering its brand identity and how it reflects its mission and values for some time. The new image acknowledges the long history and equity of the existing brand.

Guthrie has cultivated a strong team that he hopes will be the next new faces of H+W. He is investing time and money into continuing the legacy of integrity, fun and creativity – allowing the deeply rooted NKY firm to extend their reach into new communities.

“Having our HQ in Covington gives us a strong position to be able to grow the firms reach across that impossible boundary – the Ohio River,” Guthrie said. “We’ve got current projects in West Chester, Danville, and Augusta. We’re excited to continue establishing ourselves further into the region and feel that this new brand identity helps sets that course.”

Hub+Weber has been teasing social media followers for weeks, and all the hype may have had you thinking that they’re moving somewhere new.

“Sorry if you’re disappointed – but we’re not going anywhere,” Guthrie said. “Our community is integral to who we are; we are Made in Covington and proud of it. We’re ready to design and create in Covington and beyond for at least the next 50 years.”

Hub+Weber Architects