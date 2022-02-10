Life Learning Center, NKY Community Action Commission to offer new Head Start program















Through a partnership with Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (NKCAC), the newest location of Head Start opened within the Life Learning Center (LLC) facility located in Covington (20 West 18th Street.)

Head Start is a comprehensive early childhood education program established in 1965 to provide services to preschool children of low-income households. The missions of Life Learning Center and the Head Start program directly intersect, one helping the children and the other helping the parents. Life Learning Center is a nonprofit organization that helps people transform their lives for long-term success through an integrated continuum of learning and care. Access to on-site childhood educational programming will be another integral piece of Care LLC is able to provide to Candidates and Members of their program. Head Start will not only be available to Candidates and Members of LLC but will also be accessible to members of the community.

Head Start’s early childhood education program will serve children ages 3-5. Hours of operation are from 8:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Applications can be found online on the NKCAC website, or applicants can visit any NKCAC location for a paper application.

19 children started the Head Start Program this morning and an official Ribbon Cutting ceremony took place in the afternoon once programming for the day was concluded.

Present for the ribbon cutting were NKCAC leadership Executive Director Catrena Bowman-Thomas, and Laurie Wolsing, Vice President for Children’s Services as well as Life Learning Center President Alecia Webb-Edgington, additional staff from Life Learning Center and Head Start, various representatives from the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Pro Tem/Commissioner Ron Washington from the City of Covington. Commissioner Washington shared his own story experiencing Head Start firsthand as a child in Covington.

“Anytime we have an opportunity to partner with NKCAC, we are excited about it,” said President of Life Learning Center, Alecia Webb-Edgington. “What a wonderful opportunity for us to help children and parents with better life opportunities” she added.

Catrena Bowman-Thomas noted: “This is the perfect spot for our families as we look at our community needs assessment, we know that the need is here in Covington. To be here and to be partnered with Life Learning Center allows us to truly provide those wrap-around services, not just serving the children and making sure they’re ready for kindergarten, but also working with the families and providing them the support they need.”

The success of Life Learning Center has now been recognized throughout the Commonwealth for its ability to provide Candidates and Members access to a full continuum of clinical and non-clinical services in one physical location. LLC’s partnerships with vital resources will continue in June of 2022 when St. Elizabeth Healthcare Journey Recovery Center (JRC) 2.0 will open on-site facilities on the third floor of Life Learning Center. JRC will offer a comprehensive menu of treatment programs, basic healthcare, as well as obstetrics and gynecological programs to an anticipated 1,100 patients annually. This innovative collaboration creates a bi-lateral pipeline for individuals suffering substance use disorder, coupled oftentimes with criminal convictions and untreated mental/physical health issues, and is just another example of LLC’s continued growth and impact on the region.

For more information on Life Learning Center, visit https://www.lifelearningcenter.us/. For Information about Head Start, or to submit an application, visit https://www.nkcac.org/services/head-start/.

Life Learning Center is a non-profit organization established in 2006 to deliver a holistic integrated continuum of education and care facilitating transformational change, long-term employment, and dignity for the “at-risk” citizens of Northern Kentucky.